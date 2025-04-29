Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.04.2025
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366
Tradegate
29.04.25
10:56 Uhr
0,655 Euro
+0,013
+2,02 %
29.04.2025 13:50 Uhr
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Notice of Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2025 / Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company")(LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR), the critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company, announces the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") and Form of Proxy for the 2025 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website: www.ecora-resources.com.

Annual General Meeting
The Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EG, United Kingdom on Thursday 5 June 2025 at 11:00am.

A hard copy version of the AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications on 29 April 2025. Shareholders who have not elected to continue to receive paper communications will be sent a notification of the availability of these documents on the Company's website by post or, where they have elected, by email.

Ecora will submit to the UK National Storage Mechanism a copy of its AGM Notice and Form of Proxy in accordance with UKLR 6.4.1R. The documents will shortly be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary


Website:


www.ecora-resources.com


FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis


+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
