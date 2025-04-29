The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

CLEVELAND, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. All comparisons are to the first quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

SUMMARY

Consolidated Net sales decreased 1.1% to $5.31 billion in the quarter Net sales from stores in the Paint Stores Group open more than twelve calendar months increased 1.2% in the quarter

Diluted net income per share increased 1.5% to $2.00 per share in the quarter compared to $1.97 per share in the first quarter of 2024 Adjusted diluted net income per share increased 3.7% to $2.25 per share in the quarter compared to $2.17 per share in the first quarter of 2024

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) in the quarter increased 4.6% to $937.0 million, or 17.7% of Net sales

Reaffirming full year 2025 diluted net income per share guidance in the range of $10.70 to $11.10 per share, including acquisition-related amortization expense of $0.80 per share and severance and other restructuring expenses of $0.15 per share Reaffirming full year 2025 adjusted diluted net income per share guidance in the range of $11.65 to $12.05 per share



CEO REMARKS

"In a demand environment that remained choppy as we anticipated, Sherwin-Williams continued to execute our strategy and delivered solid first quarter results driven by gross margin expansion and good cost control," said Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heidi G. Petz. "Consolidated sales were within our guidance range, led by Paint Stores Group, and we delivered mid-single digit percentage growth in both adjusted diluted net income per share and adjusted EBITDA. We continued to execute our consistent capital allocation strategy and invested $351.7 million in share repurchases and increased our dividend by 10.5% in the quarter.

"Paint Stores Group sales were driven by a high-single digit percentage increase in protective and marine. Residential repaint sales grew at a mid-single digit rate as our prior investments continued to deliver a strong return. New residential sales increased with continued above-market growth amidst a soft new housing market. As expected, commercial and property maintenance results were under pressure given weak commercial construction completions and delayed capex spending. Segment margin expanded while we continued to invest in growth, opening 18 new stores in the quarter. Consumer Brands Group sales declined given persistent softness in North American DIY demand and foreign exchange headwinds, though adjusted segment margin expanded due to good cost control. In Performance Coatings Group, Packaging sales grew by a high-single digit percentage. Sales decreased across our other industrial businesses, as new account wins were unable to fully offset softness in core accounts."

FIRST QUARTER CONSOLIDATED RESULTS



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 5,305.7

$ 5,367.3

$ (61.6)

(1.1) % Income before income taxes $ 653.0

$ 640.0

$ 13.0

2.0 % As a percent of Net sales 12.3 %

11.9 %







Net income per share - diluted $ 2.00

$ 1.97

$ 0.03

1.5 % Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 2.25

$ 2.17

$ 0.08

3.7 %

Consolidated Net sales decreased primarily due to an approximate 1% impact from unfavorable currency translation. Lower sales in the Performance Coatings and Consumer Brands Groups were partially offset by higher sales in the Paint Stores Group.

Income before income taxes increased primarily due to the realization of higher selling prices in the Paint Stores Group and effective cost control, partially offset by lower sales volumes in all segments.

Diluted net income per share included a charge of $0.19 per share and $0.20 per share for acquisition-related amortization expense in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively. In the first quarter of 2025, diluted net income per share also included a charge of $0.06 per share related to severance and other restructuring expenses.

FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS

Paint Stores Group (PSG)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 2,939.8

$ 2,873.0

$ 66.8

2.3 % Same-store sales change (1) 1.2 %

(0.1) %







Segment profit $ 541.2

$ 493.2

$ 48.0

9.7 % Reported segment margin 18.4 %

17.2 %











(1) Same-store sales represents Net sales from stores open more than twelve calendar months.

Net sales in PSG increased primarily due to selling price increases, which impacted Net sales by a mid-single digit percentage, partially offset by a low-single digit decrease in sales volume. Net sales increased in certain professional customer end markets, led by a high-single digit percentage increase in protective and marine and a mid-single digit percentage increase in residential repaint. PSG Segment profit increased primarily due to growth in Net sales, partially offset by higher employee-related costs.

Consumer Brands Group (CBG)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 762.2

$ 811.0

$ (48.8)

(6.0) % Segment profit $ 131.9

$ 153.4

$ (21.5)

(14.0) % Reported segment margin 17.3 %

18.9 %







Adjusted segment profit (1) $ 162.7

$ 169.9

$ (7.2)

(4.2) % Adjusted segment margin 21.3 %

20.9 %













(1) Adjusted segment profit equals Segment profit excluding the impact of Valspar acquisition-related amortization and severance and other restructuring expenses. In CBG, Valspar acquisition-related amortization expense was $15.4 million and $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively, and severance and other restructuring expenses were $15.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net sales in CBG decreased primarily as a result of soft DIY demand in North America and an approximate 3% impact from unfavorable currency translation driven by Latin America. CBG Segment profit decreased primarily due to lower Net sales, partially offset by effective cost control. Acquisition-related amortization expense reduced Segment profit as a percent of Net sales by 200 basis points in both the first quarter of 2025 and 2024. Severance and other restructuring expenses reduced Segment profit as a percent of Net sales by 200 basis points in the first quarter of 2025.

Performance Coatings Group (PCG)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 1,602.0

$ 1,681.9

$ (79.9)

(4.8) % Segment profit $ 212.7

$ 237.7

$ (25.0)

(10.5) % Reported segment margin 13.3 %

14.1 %







Adjusted segment profit (1) $ 264.7

$ 286.9

$ (22.2)

(7.7) % Adjusted segment margin 16.5 %

17.1 %













(1) Adjusted segment profit equals Segment profit excluding the impact of Valspar acquisition-related amortization and severance and other restructuring expenses. In PCG, Valspar acquisition-related amortization expense was $48.1 million and $49.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively, and severance and other restructuring expenses were $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net sales in PCG decreased primarily due to an approximate 3% impact from unfavorable currency translation driven by Latin America. A high-single digit increase in Packaging Net sales, inclusive of an acquisition, was offset by decreases in all other business units. PCG Segment profit decreased primarily as a result of lower Net sales. Acquisition-related amortization expense reduced Segment profit as a percent of Net sales by 300 basis points in both the first quarter of 2025 and 2024. Severance and other restructuring expenses reduced Segment profit as a percent of Net sales by 20 basis points in the first quarter of 2025.

LIQUIDITY AND CASH FLOW

The Company used $61.1 million in Net operating cash during the first quarter of 2025 primarily as a result of seasonal increases in working capital requirements, partially offset by Net income. This Net operating cash usage was funded through an increase in Short-term borrowings. The Company returned cash of $552.1 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and repurchases of 1.0 million shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2025, the Company had remaining authorization to purchase 33.4 million shares of its common stock through open market purchases.

2025 GUIDANCE



Second Quarter

Full Year

2025

2025 Net sales Up or down low-single digit %

Up low-single digit % Effective tax rate



Low twenty percent Diluted net income per share



$10.70 - $11.10 Adjusted diluted net income per share (1)



$11.65 - $12.05





(1) Excludes $0.80 per share of acquisition-related amortization expense and $0.15 per share of severance and other restructuring expenses.

"We continue to expect demand softness to persist in several end markets well into the second half of the year," said Ms. Petz. "Regarding current tariffs, it's important to remember that the largest portion of our revenue is in the United States, and the majority of our raw materials are sourced in the regions where we manufacture. In a macro-economic environment that remains turbulent, we are focused on being a source of stability and reliability for our customers, providing them with differentiated solutions that increase their productivity and profitability. Our deep and experienced management team has navigated through several different operating cycles, and I have great confidence in our ability to assess, adapt and act decisively in order to outperform the market. We are aligned on aggressively pursuing growth opportunities, making targeted investments that deliver a clear return, controlling general and administrative spending and executing on our enterprise priorities.

"We expect second quarter 2025 consolidated net sales to be up or down a low-single digit percentage compared to the second quarter of 2024. Our guidance for the full year 2025 remains unchanged, with consolidated net sales expected to be up a low-single digit percentage compared to full year 2024 and diluted net income per share in the range of $10.70 to $11.10 per share, including acquisition-related amortization expense of $0.80 per share and severance and other restructuring expenses of $0.15 per share, compared to $10.55 per share in 2024. Full year 2025 adjusted diluted net income per share is expected to be in the range of $11.65 to $12.05 per share compared to $11.33 per share in 2024, an increase of 4.6% at the mid-point. We expect to provide an update on our full year guidance when we report our second quarter results in July."

The Sherwin-Williams Company and Subsidiaries Statements of Consolidated Income (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Net sales $ 5,305.7

$ 5,367.3 Cost of goods sold 2,746.6

2,836.3 Gross profit 2,559.1

2,531.0 As a percent of Net sales 48.2 %

47.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,793.8

1,799.8 As a percent of Net sales 33.8 %

33.5 % Other general expense - net 8.9

2.0 Interest expense 103.8

103.0 Interest income (3.3)

(6.1) Other expense (income) - net 2.9

(7.7) Income before income taxes 653.0

640.0 Income taxes 149.1

134.8 Net income $ 503.9

$ 505.2







Net income per common share:





Basic $ 2.02

$ 2.00 Diluted $ 2.00

$ 1.97







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 249.4

252.5 Diluted 252.5

255.8

The Sherwin-Williams Company and Subsidiaries Business Segments (Unaudited) (millions of dollars)

















2025

2024

Net

Segment

Net

Segment

Sales

Profit (Loss)

Sales

Profit (Loss) Three Months Ended March 31:













Paint Stores Group $ 2,939.8

$ 541.2

$ 2,873.0

$ 493.2 Consumer Brands Group 762.2

131.9

811.0

153.4 Performance Coatings Group 1,602.0

212.7

1,681.9

237.7 Administrative 1.7

(232.8)

1.4

(244.3) Consolidated totals $ 5,305.7

$ 653.0

$ 5,367.3

$ 640.0

































The Sherwin-Williams Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (millions of dollars)









March 31,

2025

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 199.8

$ 179.9 Accounts receivable, net 2,813.1

2,809.1 Inventories 2,515.2

2,378.0 Other current assets 511.6

475.4 Total current assets 6,039.7

5,842.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,663.4

3,008.8 Goodwill 7,708.4

7,621.4 Intangible assets 3,493.4

3,777.5 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,972.9

1,878.9 Other assets 1,758.3

1,299.1 Total assets $ 24,636.1

$ 23,428.1







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings $ 1,798.5

$ 1,256.3 Accounts payable 2,512.9

2,453.9 Compensation and taxes withheld 566.7

560.2 Accrued taxes 225.9

240.0 Current portion of long-term debt 1,150.8

1,349.1 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 470.1

454.0 Other accruals 1,151.8

1,170.0 Total current liabilities 7,876.7

7,483.5 Long-term debt 7,827.1

8,129.5 Postretirement benefits other than pensions 120.7

133.2 Deferred income taxes 586.0

666.3 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,573.4

1,495.1 Other long-term liabilities 2,522.1

2,016.8 Shareholders' equity 4,130.1

3,503.7 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,636.1

$ 23,428.1

Regulation G Reconciliations

Management of the Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP) to analyze and manage the performance of the business. Management provides non-GAAP information in reporting its financial results to give investors additional data to evaluate the Company's operations. Management does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or in substitution for, financial information prepared in accordance with US GAAP.

Management believes that investors' understanding of the Company's operating performance is enhanced by the disclosure of diluted net income per share excluding Valspar acquisition-related amortization and certain other adjustments. Valspar acquisition-related amortization expense is excluded from diluted net income per share due to its significance as a result of the purchase price assigned to finite-lived intangible assets at the date of acquisition and the related impact on underlying business performance and trends. While these intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the related revenue is not excluded. This adjusted earnings per share measurement is not in accordance with US GAAP. It should not be considered a substitute for earnings per share computed in accordance with US GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The following tables reconcile diluted net income per share computed in accordance with US GAAP to adjusted diluted net income per share.











Year Ending

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

(after-tax guidance)

Pre-Tax Tax Effect (1) After-Tax

Low

High Diluted net income per share



$ 2.00

$ 10.70

$ 11.10















Acquisition-related amortization expense (2) $ .25 $ .06 .19

.80

.80 Severance and other restructuring expenses .08 .02 .06

.15

.15 Adjusted diluted net income per share



$ 2.25

$ 11.65

$ 12.05









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

Pre-Tax Tax Effect (1) After-Tax

Pre-Tax Tax Effect (1) After-Tax Diluted net income per share



$ 1.97





$ 10.55















Acquisition-related amortization expense (2) $ .26 $ .06 .20

$ 1.02 $ .24 .78 Adjusted diluted net income per share



$ 2.17





$ 11.33





(1) The tax effect is calculated based on the statutory rate and the nature of the item, unless otherwise noted. (2) Acquisition-related amortization expense, which is included within Selling, general and administrative expenses, consists of the amortization of intangible assets related to the Valspar acquisition. These intangible assets are primarily customer relationships and intellectual property and are being amortized over their remaining useful lives.

Management believes that investors' understanding of the Company's operating performance is enhanced by the disclosure of EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Net income before income taxes and Interest expense, depreciation and amortization, as well as Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain adjustments that management further believes enhances investors' understanding of the Company's operating performance. The reader is cautioned that the Company's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be compared to other entities unknowingly. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to Net income or Net operating cash as an indicator of operating performance or as a measure of liquidity. The following table reconciles Net income computed in accordance with US GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable.

(millions of dollars)



Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2025 Net income $ 503.9 Interest expense 103.8 Income taxes 149.1 Depreciation 79.9 Amortization 81.0 EBITDA $ 917.7 Severance and other restructuring expenses 19.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 937.0









Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2024 Net income $ 505.2 Interest expense 103.0 Income taxes 134.8 Depreciation 71.1 Amortization 82.1 EBITDA $ 896.2

The Sherwin-Williams Company and Subsidiaries Selected Information (Unaudited) (millions of dollars, except store count data)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Depreciation $ 79.9

$ 71.1 Capital expenditures 189.3

283.8 Cash dividends 200.4

182.5 Amortization of intangibles 81.0

82.1







Significant components of Other general expense - net: Provisions for environmental related matters - net $ 3.1

$ 3.6 Gain on sale or disposition of assets (2.1)

(3.4) Other 7.9

1.8







Significant components of Other expense (income) - net: Net investment gains $ (3.2)

$ (5.1) Net expense from banking activities 3.9

3.3 Foreign currency transaction related losses - net 10.0

7.6 Other (1) (7.8)

(13.5)







Store Count Data:





Paint Stores Group - net new stores 18

7 Paint Stores Group - total stores 4,791

4,701 Consumer Brands Group - net new stores 6

2 Consumer Brands Group - total stores 340

320 Performance Coatings Group - net new branches -

1 Performance Coatings Group - total branches 324

323







(1) Consists of items of revenue, gains, expenses and losses unrelated to the primary business purpose of the Company.

