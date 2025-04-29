PST Group AB: Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The following resolutions have been adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB held on 29 April 2025:

1.Presentation of the Independent Auditor's Report.

Information heard.

2.Consolidated Management Report of PST Group AB for the year 2024.

The Consolidated Management Report of PST Group AB for the year 2024 approved by the Board heard.

3.Approval of the set of Financial Statements of PST Group AB for the year 2024 and the set of Financial Statements of the Group of PST Group AB for the year 2024.

To approve the sets of the Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements of PST Group AB for the year 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and submitted together with the Independent Auditor's Report.

4.Appropriation of profit (loss) of PST Group AB.

To approve the following appropriation of profit (loss) of PST Group AB:

Amount (Euros) Unappropriated profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year



12,130,700 Dividends paid - Net profit (loss) of the accounting financial year (-4,923,162) Profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in profit (loss) statement 226,535 Transfers from reserves - Contributions of shareholders to cover the loss of the Company (in case of the shareholders' decision to cover all or a part of loss)



-



Total profit (loss) available for appropriation



7,434,073 a part of profit to the legal reserve - a part of profit to the reserve for the acquisition of own shares - a part of profit to other reserve - a part of profit for dividend paying - a part of profit for bonuses (tantiemes) for the members of the Board and Supervisory Board, premium pays for employees and other purposes



- Unappropriated profit (loss) at the end of the accounting financial year transferred to the next financial year

7,434,073

5.Election of the members to the audit committee of PST Group AB.

To elect the following members to the audit committee:

Drasutis Liatukas (as an independent member);

Irena Kriauciuniene (as an independent member);

Gražina Cepurnaite.





Tomas Stukas

Managing Director

PST Goup AB

Information

Phone: +370 618 21360