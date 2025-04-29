Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment and Initial Dosing of Patients in Cohort 6 from its Phase 1 Trial of PAS-004 in Advanced Cancer Patients

MIAMI, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) ("Pasithea" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor, for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and other MAPK pathway driven cancer indications, today announced the Company has completed enrollment and initial dosing of three subjects in Cohort 6 with 30 mg capsules of PAS-004.

"We are pleased to have recruited, enrolled and commenced dosing of the initial three subjects in Cohort 6 more rapidly than anticipated and we currently expect to complete enrollment of all patients in the trial by the end of 2025," said Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, Chief Executive Officer of Pasithea.

The ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial is a multi-center, open-label, dose escalation 3+3 study design to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004 in patients with MAPK pathway driven advanced solid tumors with a documented RAS, NF1 or RAF mutation or patients who have failed BRAF/MEK inhibition (NCT06299839).

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research and development of innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, RASopathies and MAPK pathway driven tumors.

