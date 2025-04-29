BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter of 2025, preliminary data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Tuesday.Gross domestic product grew seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.4 percent in the first quarter, slightly faster than the previous quarter's 0.2 percent increase. The economy has been expanding since the fourth quarter of 2023.Data showed that value added was up by 0.9 percent in construction, and the services sector advanced by 0.4 percent. On the other hand, value added in the industrial sector remained stagnant.Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP growth held steady at 1.1 percent in the March quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX