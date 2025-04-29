Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the News Release of February 24, 2025, the Company has completed a 43-101 compliant Technical Report with Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) from the Company's high purity silica sand located in the Belmonte Silica Sand District in the State of Bahia, Brazil. As previously announced, the MRE contains a preliminary resource of 25.56 Mt Measured and 38.35Mt Inferred of high-purity silica sand (>99.6% SiO2).

Please view NI 43-101 Technical Report here: https://homerunresources.com/ni-43-101-belmonte/

TECHNICAL REPORT SUMMARY:

This Technical Report presents the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate for Homerun Resources Inc.'s High Purity Belmonte Silica Sand Project, located in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. Prepared by Geoinform Pesquisas Geológicas Ltda., the report consolidates and updates previous resource estimations using new geological, geophysical, and geochemical data obtained during recent field campaigns conducted by Homerun Resources in partnership with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

The Belmonte Project is located in the southern region of Bahia, near the district of Santa Maria Eterna. The project area is accessible by a combination of paved highways and unpaved roads. It lies within the geological context of the Rio Pardo Basin, with silica sand mineralization primarily hosted in the Santa Maria Eterna Formation, characterized by siliceous metadolomites and quartzites.

Extensive field work, including 254 auger drill holes totaling 2,565 meters, sample preparation, and laboratory analysis (SGS/GEOSOL and AGS), provided the basis for constructing a detailed 3D geological model using Oasis Montaj. The model integrates lithological and geochemical data, resulting in an estimated Measured and Inferred Resource of approximately 25.56 million tonnes and 38.34 million tonnes of high-purity silica sand, with an average SiO2 content of 99.67%. These estimates were prepared in accordance with CBRR/CRIRSCO and NI 43-101 standards.

The silica sand is suitable for applications in the glass, ceramic, and technology industries.

QA/QC procedures, including duplicate analyses and cross-validation with international laboratories, confirmed the consistency and reliability of the data. Furthermore, washing tests significantly increased the silica grades, demonstrating the economic potential of simple beneficiation processes.

The project benefits from favorable logistics, accessible infrastructure, and environmental permitting already underway. An agreement with CBPM grants Homerun exclusive extraction rights under a 40-year lease with predefined royalties and commitments to socio-environmental initiatives in the region.

This report concludes that the Belmonte Project demonstrates high geological continuity, favorable economic characteristics, and regulatory progress, justifying further investment in development and resource conversion toward feasibility and production planning stages.

Work undertaken by the company in 2024 clearly demonstrates the excellent potential for the discovery of a high-purity silica resource of significant size at the Belmonte Property. The author strongly believes that this is a Project of merit and deserving of additional work

The modeling for the preliminary MRE was conducted using different silica grades, as criteria. After washing tests, the measured resources were considered for volumes over a baseline cutoff of 97% silica.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4082/250111_homerun1en.jpg

The ore volume up to a depth of 10 meters reached by the drillings was considered as a measured resource, with a cutoff of 97% silica.

Based on observations made during the QP's site visit to the project, visits to natural and artificial outcrops, and observations from the adjacent operating mine to the Belmonte project, the homogeneity of the ore and the mineralized layers allowed the inference that the resources extend to significantly greater depths than those reached by drilling.

For the inferred resource, it was considered that the ore occurs homogeneously down to a depth of 25 meters, which can be observed in the active pit of the adjacent Jundu mine, located a few dozen meters from the HMR drilling.

Resource Estimate (tonnes) Measured Inferred 25,564,553 38,346,830

The environmental license for the project was issued by the Municipality of Belmonte on December 6, 2024, representing a significant advancement toward completion of the permitting process.

The complete NI 43-101 Technical Report will be filed on SEDAR+ ( https://www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/ ) and is available on the Company's website at: https://homerunresources.com/ni-43-101-belmonte/

This MRE development initiative is part of Homerun's commitment under its partnership with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM), within the scope of the 40-year lease agreement between the Parties.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resource Estimates

This News Release uses the terms measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimates disclosed in this News Release may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category, however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Roque Yuri Tandel, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Roque Yuri Tandel, Ph.D., Geologist and partner at Geoinform, supervised the preparation of and is responsible for the publication of the Technical Report and the Silica Sand Resource Estimates. Mr. Tandel has been involved in mineral exploration as an independent consultant, as well as mineral resource modeling and estimation for greenfield and brownfield silica sand deposits and operations in Brazil for over 35 years.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

