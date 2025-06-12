Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is honoured to announce that following the Company's May 9th news release confirming the submission of the proposal for the strategic minerals funding initiative, the Company has been selected as one of the companies to proceed to the Detailed Work-Plan phase of the joint public call issued by the Brazilian National Development Bank (BNDES) and the Brazilian innovation agency (FINEP), Call No. 753.

Selection into the next phase, Detailed Work Plan ("DWP"), positions Homerun to access a broad suite of funding instruments - including long-term credit lines, equity investments, non-reimbursable funds and economic subsidies - designed to accelerate high-impact mineral-transformation projects from the landmark USD $815 million strategic minerals transformation initiative jointly launched by BNDES and FINEP.

The Company will now prepare and submit a comprehensive DWP detailing milestones, budgets and socio-environmental commitments for the industrialization of the Belmonte Silica Project. Once evaluated and approved, the DWP will enable Homerun to negotiate definitive financing and funding agreements that can support construction of processing facilities, technology scale-up and workforce development.

The Company's selection represents a significant achievement, considering the initiative attracted 124 proposals from across Brazil's strategic minerals sector, with Homerun standing as the only silica/silicon-focused company among the selected recipients.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun Resources, stated: "We are profoundly grateful to BNDES and FINEP for recognizing Homerun's potential contribution to Brazil's strategic minerals transformation. Being selected as one of the companies from over 120 applications represents validation of our innovative and integrated approach to transforming high-purity silica to solar and battery solutions. We are eager to complete the process toward the specific funding allocation that will be made available to advance our solar glass production and silica processing capabilities. This selection positions Homerun at the forefront of Brazil's energy transition initiatives while creating value for all our stakeholders including the federal government of Brazil and the government and citizens of Bahia, and our incredibly supportive long-term shareholders."

The R$5 billion funding program is part of the New Industry Brazil initiative and is designed to support both large-scale industrial plants and pilot projects, with a focus on research, development, and innovation (R&D&I). With approximately R$8 billion reserved for investments in company equity-partly in partnership with mining leader Vale-the initiative is expected to leverage additional private investment and accelerate Brazil's leadership in sustainable, low-carbon mineral supply chains.

https://agenciadenoticias.bndes.gov.br/detalhe/noticia/BNDES-e-Finep-concluem-avaliacao-de-propostas-de-chamada-publica-de-projetos-com-foco-em-minerais-estrategicos/

The Company will provide further updates as the initiative progresses.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

