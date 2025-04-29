Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) ("Affirm" or the "Company"), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On May 13, 2025, Michael Linford, Chief Operating Officer, will attend the J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. Mr. Linford will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 4:30pm ET. The fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the conference.

On June 5, 2025, Michael Linford, Chief Operating Officer, will attend the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Mr. Linford will give a presentation beginning at 11:20am CT. The fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the conference.

On June 11, 2025, Rob O'Hare, Chief Financial Officer, and Zane Keller, Head of Investor Relations, will attend the Nasdaq London Investor Conference in London, UK.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network-one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first-we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn Instagram Facebook X.

