BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Adjusted loans to the euro area private sector grew at a faster pace in March as lending to both households and businesses strengthened, data from the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday.Adjusted loans to the private sector expanded 2.6 percent year-on-year in March, following February's 2.4 percent increase.Among the borrowing sectors, growth in adjusted loans to households rose to 1.7 percent from 1.5 percent. Likewise, loans to non-financial corporations increased 2.3 percent after a 2.1 percent gain.Further, data showed that claims on the private sector softened to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent in February.The broad monetary aggregate M3 logged an annual growth of 3.6 percent, which was slower than the revised 3.9 percent rise in February. Meanwhile, growth in the narrow measure, M1 increased to 3.8 percent from 3.4 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX