Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze Expands Creator Ecosystem Through Exclusive Partnership with Live Current Media

Deal Unlocks New Streaming Capabilities Expected to Attract New Creators

Amaze Holdings, Inc.(NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced it has signed an exclusive deal to operate Live Current Media software. Amaze will initially focus on the Kast App, a live streaming and live viewing software platform.

With over 12.2 million creators on the Amaze platform and a connection to more than 1.3 billion fans, Amaze is expanding options for creators to connect with their communities in real time. Through the Kast App, creators will be able to launch custom watch parties, product unveilings, and more with their fans. Amaze also hopes to integrate live shopping into the Kast App through the Amaze Commerce Platform.

"Today, creators are building extremely authentic relationships with their fans by offering branded physical and digital products," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. "Fans want the ability to connect, view, and share experiences with creators in small, private settings. By adding the Kast App, which has built-in features for creators and communities such as Go Famer, Brand Spike, and Never Think, we're laying the foundation for a live events ecosystem that expands how creators engage and monetize their communities."



Day continued: "Streaming is an effective channel for establishing and building strong relationships between creators and fans, providing a new way for fans to feel connected to their favorite creators. Emerging, smaller creators can face barriers to entry on other streaming platforms due to a follower count threshold that some platforms require before a creator can start streaming. The partnership between Amaze and Live Current Media ensures that the Kast App can bridge the gap for smaller creators and provide a significant opportunity for them to grow their audience via streaming."

Over the next six months, Amaze will focus on bringing its product experience to the Kast App ecosystem, through unification of UX/UI and improved engagement metrics. The initial priority is to reimagine watch parties as a tool for creators to strengthen community engagement in more intimate and high-impact ways.

By integrating Kast App's capabilities, Amaze expands its suite of creator tools, giving both emerging and established creators new ways to engage their fan bases, reach broader audiences, and monetize through real-time, interactive experiences.

Kast App allows up to 20 people to share their screen or camera, and another 100 can watch in a party. With the Kast App, creators can stream directly from the cloud to audiences of any size, across desktop and mobile devices. The premium version unlocks ad-free HD video, dual desktop and webcam streaming, and exclusive reactions, such as animated GIFs, to create an elevated, customizable fan experience. Integrating Kast App with the Amaze Commerce Platform will give both emerging and established creators more intimate and high impact ways to engage with their fan bases, reach broader audiences and monetize through real time, interactive experiences.

About Amaze:

Amaze Software, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co

About Live Current Media Inc.:

At Live Current Media Inc., our integrated suite of services empowers independent creators, influencers, and talent by leveraging cutting-edge technology to grow fandom. We provide an all-in-one resource, uniting innovative businesses, technologies and data. Our platform equips creators with tools for content creation, video streaming, audience amplification, community engagement and analytics. We foster authentic connections, develop fandom, manage branding, unlock sponsorship opportunities and alternative revenue streams. Not only do we support creators, but we also help businesses become more creative in engaging their customers and fans. Our ecosystem focuses on the four pillars of independent creativity: Creation, Amplification, Participation, and Monetization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to operate Live Current Media software and the Kast App, our ability to integrate Kast App and the Amaze Commerce Platform, our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.

