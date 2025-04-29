Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (the "Company" or "Stardust Solar"), a leading North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated effective April 28, 2025 (the "LOI") with RSBC Global Inc. ("RSBC") for the purposes of exploring a strategic partnership that aims to establish a collaborative framework for warehousing and internal distribution capabilities across Canada, with future expansion opportunities into the United States.

This partnership is expected to enhance Stardust Solar's distribution network, streamlining the supply chain to deliver high-quality solar photovoltaic (PV) products and renewable energy systems more efficiently to meet robust market demand. Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, the proposed primary warehousing facility, strategically located in Owen Sound, Ontario, is expected to serve as a central logistics hub for Stardust Solar's operations, pending mutual agreement and necessary regulatory approvals.

"We believe that this partnership with RSBC Global Inc. represents an important step forward in our mission to streamline operations and scale our renewable energy solutions across North America," said Mark Tadros, CEO and Chairman of Stardust Solar. "Given the severe global supply chain uncertainty that has developed in recent months, we at Stardust felt strongly that now was the time for us to strengthen ours. By internalizing our distribution and warehousing capabilities, we expect to be in a stronger position to deliver greater value to our franchisees, enhance customer service, and capitalize on significant growth opportunities in the renewable energy market."

In parallel, Stardust Solar is actively engaging with international suppliers, including scheduled meetings this week with a leading Chinese import company. These discussions are focused on securing direct product sourcing, which - if successful - is expected to enhance the Company's competitive position by improving cost efficiency and ensuring a reliable supply of products to support its growing franchise network.

This strategic partnership aligns with Stardust Solar's recent expansions, including its entry into 49 new U.S. territories, and sales growth year-over-year in 2024. The move to internalize logistics and distribution functions demonstrates Stardust Solar's proactive approach to managing growth, enhancing profitability, and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable energy adoption.

Completion of the transactions contemplated in the LOI remains subject to the satisfaction of various conditions including, without limitation, the receipt by the Company and RSBC of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals and other conditions customary for transactions of this nature and entering into a definitive agreement within sixty (60) days. Stardust Solar and RSBC are arm's length parties, and no finder's fees are expected to be paid in connection with the transactions contemplated in the LOI.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

Disclaimer:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the entering into of a definitive agreement with RSBC, the completion of the transactions set forth in the LOI on the terms described herein or at all, the expected benefits of the Company's partnership with RSBC, the Company's expected meetings and potential partnerships with international suppliers, the expected benefits of the potential partnerships with international suppliers, the Company's business plans and expected future growth, expected franchise expansions, the outlook of future operations, revenue growth, new opportunities and the demand for the Company's products. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention. It assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

