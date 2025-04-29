BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German financial services company Talanx AG (TLLXY), Tuesday announced preliminary consolidated net income of 604 million euros for the first quarter of 2025, exceeding the analysts' estimate of 467 million euros.Talanx added that the strong performance was primarily driven by the company's primary insurance activities.The company noted that its consolidated net income stood at 576 million euros in the previous year.Moreover, the insurer confirmed that it expects to generate a consolidated net income of over 2.1 billion euros for the current financial year 2025.The firm assumes that 'large losses will not exceed the large loss budget' as there is no turbulence on the capital markets and no significant currency fluctuations.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX