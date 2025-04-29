Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA; ASX: AAI) today issued the following statement regarding the impact on the Company's San Ciprián operations in Spain following the country-wide loss of power on April 28:

"Alcoa's San Ciprián complex was impacted by the widespread power outage across Spain. As a result of the outage, both the refinery and smelter at the complex were affected. The Company is conducting a thorough assessment of the facility to determine the full extent of the operational and financial impact."

