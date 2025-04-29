JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation climbed in April for the first time in nine months, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Tuesday.The consumer price index rose 4.2 percent year-on-year following a 3.8 percent increase in March.The acceleration was driven the most by the 7.2 percent increase in utility costs.Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 5.7 percent and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco were 5.6 percent higher.Educational costs logged the biggest decline of 12.3 percent.The CPI rose 0.93 percent from March when the measure increased 0.37 percent.Excluding housing cost, the CPI rose 3.2 percent year-on-year and 0.93 percent from the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX