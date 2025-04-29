Suministros & Alimentos Optimizing the Food Industry Supply Chain with ToolsGroup at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/XPO 2025

Next generation prediction algorithms excel at preventing business disruption and optimizing the supply chain for Central American food distribution logistics

ToolsGroup , a global leader in supply chain planning and optimization software, will be in attendance at Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium|Xpo , taking place May 19-21 in Barcelona, Spain. ToolsGroup customer Suministros & Alimentos , a leading Central American food distribution and logistics provider, with regional coverage across Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua, will showcase how it uses technology and AI to predict demand and track shipments in real time to optimize the supply chain, ensure product quality.

Session: "Where's My Order?" How to Prevent Restaurant Supply Chains from Breaking

When: Tuesday, May 20th from 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM CEST

Who: Jose Chinchilla, Supply Planning Manager, Suministros & Alimentos

Suministros & Alimentos provides complete food service logistics solutions for major international franchises, including McDonald's across all four countries of operation. As the supplier to leading restaurants, hotels, and catering businesses throughout Central America, the company faces significant challenges in managing its complex food distribution network.

"We are the logistics operator for the best food franchises across Central America, providing the highest quality food products from all over the world," said Jose Chinchilla. "Supply chain management is an integral part of ensuring that we are recognized regionally as a trusted provider of comprehensive solutions for our clients' value chain. Our work with ToolsGroup has ensured we can deliver efficiency across the supply chain and deliver on our promises, as reliability is our real competitive advantage."

With ToolsGroup's Demand Forecasting & Planning and Inventory Optimization solutions, Suministros & Alimentos maximizes inventory performance and drives profits through AI-driven replenishment. These sophisticated models have elevated food service logistics to new levels, helping providers navigate complex supply chains by anticipating and adapting to needs faster and more accurately.

"Food service and logistics providers don't have the luxury of holding overstock and constantly moving stock where it's needed," said Kevin Young, CMO and EVP of Growth at ToolsGroup. "Suministros & Alimentos has been able to harness ToolsGroup's AI-driven solutions to effectively manage stock levels in short time windows and manage and predict customer needs individually according to demand, volume patterns and seasonality."

About the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo is the premier gathering of trailblazers, thought leaders and industry experts pushing the boundaries of supply chain. Future-Focused. Value-Driven. Uncover the latest supply chain insights and solutions with experts, CSCOs, peers and service providers. Take three days to step away and discover inspiration, innovation and actionable insights necessary to drive future strategic and financial success.

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision-making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels and inventory - delighting customers and achieving financial and sustainability KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, or visit www.toolsgroup.com.

