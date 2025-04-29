Dolphin Entertainment: Longtime Shore Fire Media Client Cyndi Lauper To Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Lauper's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour Concludes with 25-Show North American Summer Run Starting July 15

Cyndi Lauper, a longtime client of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) subsidiary Shore Fire Media, has been announced as an inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The 2025 induction ceremony will take place this November in Los Angeles.

Said Lauper: "I'm humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes - Aretha, Tina, Chaka, Joni, Wanda, to name just a few. Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock n roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us. Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honor. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you."

Lauper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is the latest in what has been a tremendous past 12 months for the GRAMMY, EMMY and Tony-winning artist, celebrated for her history-making albums, music videos, advocacy and ever-evolving style. Her international Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour of famous arenas and amphitheatres launched last fall and continues this summer; a final leg of 25 North American shows begins July 15. The cross-continent tour, part of her first major headlining run in a decade, includes two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 29 and 30 as well as Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY on July 19.

In addition to the tour and the release of Let The Canary Sing, a feature-length documentary film directed by Alison Ellwood streaming on Paramount Plus , Lauper has been celebrated with appearances on Graham Norton , Jimmy Kimmel Live! , the TODAY Show , Watch What Happens Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show . The Empire State Building was lit in canary yellow in her honor, and she has been profiled by CBS Sunday Morning , Vulture , the New York Times , Rolling Stone and Variety , among many others. She was also honored with a hand imprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood (with an introduction by her friends Cher and Bebe Rexha), and introduced Sabrina Carpenter's performance at the MTV VMA Awards last fall.

Lauper's performances, which included her first time headlining (and selling out) Madison Square Garden, have earned raves from the New York Times , Rolling Stone , Billboard , Variety , Vulture , USA Today , New York Post and many more, and surprise guests including Chaka Khan, Sam Smith and Hayley Williams of Paramore made special guest appearances along the way. The tour just visited the U.K., Europe, Australia and just wrapped a run of sold-out shows in Japan this past week. She developed a unique show to connect her hits with the visual art she loves. Original collaborations featuring the work of Yayoi Kusama, Daniel Wurtzel, fashion designer Christian Siriano and Geoffrey Mac play a key role in the concert presentation. The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is produced by Live Nation and designed in partnership with Brian Burke Creative . Tickets are available at livenation.com and cyndilauper.com .

A lifelong activist, since 2022, Lauper has focused her philanthropic efforts on the rights and health of women via the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund at the Tides Foundation. Since the Farewell Tour launched last fall, fans have been making direct donations at her shows and through online campaigns. In addition, Lauper has partnered with Bonfire.com to sell her latest Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights t-shirt. Throughout May, an array of Lauper's friends will be joining her in posting photos of themselves in the shirt online to support women and girls around the globe.

ABOUT CYNDI LAUPER

Cyndi Lauper is a GRAMMY, EMMY and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales in excess of 50 million. Her iconic voice, influential punk glamor and infectious live shows have catapulted her to stardom. Lauper won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She's So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album including her anthem "Girls Just Want To Have Fun." Lauper has released 10 additional studio albums, featuring classics like "Time After Time" and "True Colors," and is a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and New York Times best-selling author. In 2013, Lauper became the first solo woman to win Best Original Score (music and lyrics) for Kinky Boots. Lauper is also tireless in her advocacy work. She has been an activist since day one, always fighting for the underdog - especially women, the LGBTQ+ community and youth experiencing homelessness. She has co-founded many efforts, worked with countless organizations, spoken and performed at The White House, testified in the U.S. Senate and raised millions of dollars in support of these causes. In the fall of 2022, in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Lauper launched the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund at the Tides Foundation, which supports efforts that advance the civil rights and health of women and girls around the globe.

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefront of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. To learn more, visit ShoreFire.com and follow Shore Fire on Instagram: @shorefire.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

