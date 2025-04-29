Redmond, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, announced that it has received the largest adapter order in Company history valued at nearly $1 million. The order was placed by the European division of one of the world's most prominent electronics distributors and is expected to be fulfilled by the end of September 2025.

"We are very excited to announce a major milestone in securing the largest single adapter order in the Company's history of more than 50 years," said Monty Reagan, Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Data I/O Corporation. "Equally important is that the order comes from the distribution channel market which has been one of our targeted areas for customer expansion and revenue diversification. This order demonstrates the commitment to our platform and system utilization leading to future increases in re-occurring revenue streams."

The Company's adapters will be used to support its premier automated programming systems known globally for speed, flexibility and fast changeover to handle any job at the lowest total cost of ownership. The adapters serve as a physical interface between the Company's automated programming systems, such as the market leading PSV family, and a growing array of semiconductor devices, including microcontrollers, flash memory, and programmable logic devices. The Company continues to expand its library of algorithms to support customer adapter requirements enabling increased chip density, faster production cycles, improved programming yields and time-to-market advantages.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O's data provisioning solutions to manage device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. Learn more at dataio.com/Company/Patents.

Learn more at dataio.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, expected expenses, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip shortages, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the demand for the Company's products and the impact from geopolitical conditions including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

