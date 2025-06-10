Redmond, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced that its management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Singular Research Summer Solstice Conference on June 18, 2025

Data I/O management will deliver a company presentation at 3:00 PM ET on June 18 in New York. The conference will be held at the AMA Executive Conference Center located at 1601 Broadway, New York, NY. This will be an in-person event, with Company management hosting one-on-one meetings on- and off-premises with investors throughout the day, as well as on June 17. Please visit the Company's Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com to access a copy of the presentation used at the conference. Please contact Jordan Darrow, IR for Data I/O (contact details below), to schedule a meeting.

iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025 on June 24 and 25, 2025

Data I/O management will deliver a company presentation at 11:30 AM ET on June 24, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on June 25. iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2. For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Data I/O, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com. The live webcast of Data I/O's presentation will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations section of the Company's website at www.dataio.com, and a replay will be accessible afterward.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O's data provisioning solutions to manage device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. Learn more at dataio.com/Company/Patents.

Learn more at dataio.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, expected expenses, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip shortages, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the demand for the Company's products and the impact from geopolitical conditions including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

