Redmond, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, is pleased to announce that its LumenX-M8 Manual Programming System has received a 2025 Mexico Technology Award in the Device Programming category. The award was presented during an official ceremony held at the SMTA Guadalajara Expo & Tech Forum, celebrating innovation and achievement in electronics manufacturing across Mexico.

The LumenX-M8 delivers on Data I/O's unified programming strategy, bringing high-speed, high-performance programming to manual production environments. With up to eight programming sites powered by the same LumenX engine trusted in Data I/O's automated systems, the LumenX-M8 enables manufacturers to meet demanding requirements for quality, speed, and traceability. It's an ideal solution for low volume production, design and NPI environments with seamless transition of programming jobs into volume production delivering production efficiency and quality. The LumenX-M8 also supports programming during post SMT processes.

"Our customers have asked for a manual solution that delivers the same level of performance and reliability they expect from our automated systems and supports their preprogrammed parts supply chain from engineering design to production and beyond," said William Wentworth, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "With the LumenX-M8, we're answering that call. This system empowers teams to get products to market faster while meeting strict programming standards."

By combining advanced performance with a compact footprint and intuitive operation, the LumenX-M8 empowers customers to scale quickly and efficiently without compromising on programming integrity. Industries including automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial control rely on the LumenX platform for its unmatched reliability and security.

The Mexico Technology Awards, organized by Mexico EMS, recognize excellence in electronics manufacturing equipment, materials, and software that help advance the production capabilities of the region's electronics sector. For more information, visit: www.mexicoems.com/mta-awards.

To learn more about LumenX-M8 and Data I/O's secure device programming solutions, visit www.dataio.com.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively, bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266913

SOURCE: Data I/O Corp.