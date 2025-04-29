Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) ("Captiva Verde") a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol PWR and further listed on the US OTC Market under the trading symbol CPIVF announces that its 49% indigenous subsidiary, Matnaggewinu Development Corp (MDC) has executed a binding pure water supply agreement with Rodd Hotel and Resorts.

The agreement covers the purchase of pure bottled water by Rodd Hotel and Resorts that will be used at its various outlets across Atlantic Canada including its Premier Golf Resorts: the Rodd Brudenell River Resort and Rodd Crowbush Golf and Beach Resort. We plan to expand our distribution to various other hospitality and retail outlets across Canada. The specific brand name and logos have been fully developed and will be released to the public upon the first deliveries of pure water. The water will be in its purest form and will exceed the quality of any other commercial water product as our source will be created directly from the moist coastal atmosphere rather than ground water tables or rivers of unknown quality and composition.

Rodd Hotels and Resorts is Atlantic Canada's largest independently owned and operated hotel, operating numerous hotels across the region renowned for exceptional guest experiences and the promotion of regional tourism. With decades of experience in the hospitality sector, the CEO Mark Rodd brings a wealth of expertise in destination development, tourism strategy, and luxury resort operations. His proven track record in creating iconic tourism destinations will be invaluable in building out this indigenous pure water brand.

Rodd Hotels and Resorts is recognized as the premier provider of golf resorts and hotels in Atlantic Canada. Established in 1935, the company has earned numerous accolades from major golf publications, consistently ranking as the top golf resort destination in the region.

Mark Rodd, CEO of Rodd Hotel and Resorts, says: "We are honoured to deliver corporate leadership in indigenous procurement and advance indigenous economic opportunities wherever possible. Our leadership will help MDC expand its indigenous footprint into government, military and other private-sector markets, which fosters sustainable growth. My expertise in resort development, ownership and operations will further enhance indigenous innovation, sustainability, and enterprise development. We are honored to welcome Matnaggewinu as a key product vendor. There is a sacred uniqueness of creating pure drinking water from the atmosphere that is not only 100% sustainable and pure, but, in addition, does not require any exploitation of the precious remaining ground water tables."

About Matnaggewinu Development Corp (MDC)

Matnaggewinu Development Corp (MDC) is a Mi'kmaq-led development corporation that focuses on advancing economic opportunities, fostering self-sufficiency, and supporting Mi'kmaq communities through initiatives in affordable housing, health and wellness, pure drinking water, aerospace, defense, and sustainable infrastructure development. Founded by Nowlen Augustine, MDC is dedicated to creating long-term, sustainable economic growth for indigenous communities. MDC is 49% owned by Captiva Verde.

About Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) is a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the US OTC Market. The company focuses on sustainable housing, health, and wellness initiatives in Indigenous communities and is expanding into aerospace, defense, and space systems. Captiva Verde partners with organizations like MDC to promote economic reconciliation and self-sufficiency.

