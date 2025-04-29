Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.04.2025
PR Newswire
29.04.2025 15:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Datometry Inc: Datometry Empowers Poste Italiane's Database Migration

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the database virtualization company, announced today that Italian postal and financial services provider, Poste Italiane, completed the modernization of its data infrastructure by migrating from its legacy data warehouse to Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics using Datometry.

Datometry

Poste Italiane, one of Europe's foremost mail and parcel delivery services, banking operations, and insurance providers, was looking to modernize its core data infrastructure to make the organization AI-ready and move to a cloud-native data platform. However, Poste Italiane was keenly aware that conventional database migrations have gained notoriety for their high failure rates.

Datometry empowered Poste Italiane to pursue a radically different approach to database migration. Datometry Hyper-Q translates and emulates all SQL and API calls in real-time, eliminating the need for time-consuming code conversions, rewrites or application changes. Instead, all applications and client systems can continue using existing Teradata SQL and API calls directly with Synapse.

By executing their migration with Hyper-Q, Poste Italiane was able to reduce effort, cost, and time of the migration considerably. Notably, Poste Italiane's business users were largely unaware of the transition and continued operations without downtime or disruption.

"Getting AI-ready is a huge challenge for any enterprise but Poste Italiane has executed a massive and complex transformation within a remarkably compressed timeline," said Mike Waas, CEO, Datometry. "What they accomplished in this project sets new standards for their entire industry."

About Poste Italiane
Poste Italiane is the largest service distribution network in Italy. With its 160-year history, serving one of the largest economies in Europe, the group holds a unique position in terms of size, brand recognition, reach and customer loyalty.

About Datometry
Datometry is the global leader in database system virtualization. Leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide realize significant cost savings and consistently outpace their competition by using Datometry during this critical period of transformation to cloud-native data management.

Media Contact
Kristin Diodonet
kristin@datometry.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1971993/Datometry_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/datometry-empowers-poste-italianes-database-migration-302440584.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
