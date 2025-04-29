FORNEBU, Norway, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Annual General Meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice. Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akercarboncaptureasa.com/investors/general-meetings/

The general meeting elected Karl Erik Kjelstad as chair of the board of the directors in replacement of Kristian Monsen Røkke, re-elected Liv Monica Stubholt and Oscar Fredrik Graff in their current positions as directors, and elected Lars Peder Sørvaag Sperre as new deputy director, all for a period of one year until the Company's annual general meeting in 2026. The board of Aker Carbon Capture ASA now consist of:

Karl Erik Kjelstad (Chair)

Liv Monica Stubholt

Oscar Fredrik Graff

Lars Peder Sørvaag Sperre (Deputy)

For further information:

Media and Investors:

Mats Ektvedt

Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28

E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA was established as a separate entity in 2020, building on more than 20 years long experience and maturation of the carbon capture technology within Aker. Following an agreement with SLB, a Joint Venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture was established in June 2024. The JV, SLB Capturi, is headquartered in Oslo, with SLB owning 80% and Aker Carbon Capture ASA owning 20%, two strong companies with proven track record of building successful industrial businesses positioned for substantial growth.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--minutes-of-annual-general-meeting,c4142782

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/4142782/a9541e2220ed815f.pdf ACC - Minutes of AGM 2025

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa-minutes-of-annual-general-meeting-302441311.html