Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Annual General Meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.
All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice. Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akercarboncaptureasa.com/investors/general-meetings/
The general meeting elected Karl Erik Kjelstad as chair of the board of the directors in replacement of Kristian Monsen Røkke, re-elected Liv Monica Stubholt and Oscar Fredrik Graff in their current positions as directors, and elected Lars Peder Sørvaag Sperre as new deputy director, all for a period of one year until the Company's annual general meeting in 2026. The board of Aker Carbon Capture ASA now consist of:
Karl Erik Kjelstad (Chair)
Liv Monica Stubholt
Oscar Fredrik Graff
Lars Peder Sørvaag Sperre (Deputy)
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
Aker Carbon Capture ASA was established as a separate entity in 2020, building on more than 20 years long experience and maturation of the carbon capture technology within Aker. Following an agreement with SLB, a Joint Venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture was established in June 2024. The JV, SLB Capturi, is headquartered in Oslo, with SLB owning 80% and Aker Carbon Capture ASA owning 20%, two strong companies with proven track record of building successful industrial businesses positioned for substantial growth.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
