Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas Returns for Its 22nd Edition - A Look Ahead at the Evolving U.S. Beauty Landscape

As the beauty industry continues to navigate shifting market dynamics and evolving consumer expectations, Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas (CPNA) returns for its 22nd edition from July 15-17, 2025 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center - offering a timely platform for connection, education, and new opportunity.

After a successful 21st edition that welcomed 26,000 attendee visits from 113 countries and over 1,100 exhibitors from 45 nations, CPNA remains a strategic hub for companies looking to engage with the largest and most complex beauty market in the world.

A Platform for what's Next

The 2025 edition of Cosmoprof North America will feature a thoughtfully expanded show floor, including a new hall designed to meet increased demand across categories. Cosmopack, representing the full beauty supply chain, will also return with greater scale - reinforcing the show's end-to-end value across innovation, manufacturing, and sustainability.

A dedicated Korean Beauty area will highlight one of the most consistent growth drivers in the U.S. market, giving attendees access to leading-edge Korean skincare, cosmetics, and haircare brands that continue to shape global trends.

Spotlighting Diverse Innovation

CPNA's returning curated areas reflect the breadth and resilience of today's beauty community:

Discover Beauty will elevate brands led by AAPI, Latinx, Indigenous, and women entrepreneurs, along with those championing conscious beauty.

Discover Black-Owned Beauty will continue to amplify founders driving meaningful representation and product innovation.

The Beauty Vanities returns as a space for showcasing breakthrough and innovative brands new to the market.

Insight-Driven Programming

Education remains a cornerstone of the CPNA experience:

CosmoTalks and the Entrepreneur Academy will bring together voices from across the industry to explore strategy, innovation, and practical pathways forward.

Cosmopack Education, embedded directly on the show floor, will dive into key topics including ingredient trends, packaging innovation, and sustainable beauty practices.

Strategic Networking & Industry Highlights

The Buyer Program continues to foster targeted connections between exhibitors and top retailers, distributors, and decision-makers - helping drive smart growth in a measured environment.

CosmoTrends , the bi-annual trends report curated by BEAUTYSTREAMS, will offer timely insights into product innovation and emerging shifts.

The newly expanded Cosmoprof & Cosmopack North America Awards will recognize brands from both Las Vegas and Miami editions, honoring excellence across innovation, sustainability, and execution.

Looking Ahead with Purpose

As the 22nd edition of Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas approaches and the U.S. beauty market continues to evolve, the event will offer a high-value industry platform for networking, education, and identifying growth opportunities. With new features, expanded categories, and more opportunities for collaboration, Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas 2025 is an unmissable experience for industry professionals.

To learn more and register, visit www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com. Early bird pricing ends May 7th.

Cosmoprof North America is organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere and the Professional Beauty Association.



