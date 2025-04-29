ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic sentiment weakened in April to the lowest level in seven months, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute in Ankara showed on Tuesday.The economic sentiment index dropped to 96.6 in April from 100.8 in March. Any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.Among components, the confidence index for the manufacturing sector faded to 100.8 from 103.2, and the measure for the retail trade sector declined to 110.6 from 113.4. Similarly, the morale for the service sector eased to 109.5 from 114.4.Data showed that the Turkish consumers remained more pessimistic in April, with the corresponding index falling to 83.9 from 85.9 in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX