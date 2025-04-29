OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has declared victory in federal elections Tuesday, as his Liberal Party is on course to secure enough seats in the House of Commons to form a government, reports say.As the counting is still under way, the centre-left party is projected to win 168 seats in the 343-member lower house.172 seats are need for a majority. If Liberal party doesn't hit the target, it will have to rely on other parties to continue ruling.The Conservative party is leading in 144 seats, followed by Bloc Québécois in 23 seats and the NDP is leading in seven seats. The Green Party is leading in one.'President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us - that will never ever happen,' Carney told supporters in his victory speech,Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau as the Prime Minister on March 14, promised to 'represent everyone who calls Canada home.'Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre is projected to lose the election, and conceded defeat early Tuesday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX