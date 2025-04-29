WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kytopen Corp., and Aldevron, a subsidiary of Danaher Corp. (DHR), Tuesday announced a collaboration to improve the workflow solutions for cell therapy manufacturers, expecting to save time in a cost-effective manner.The partnership will focus on the joint promotion of the synergies achieved by combining the Aldveron Nanoplasmid vector technology with Kytopen's Flowfect Tx GMP cellular engineering platform in CRISPR-mediated engineering of primary T Cells.Aldevron stated that the partnership would meet the growing patient demand, which has increased with the adoption of CRISPR-based therapies.Currently, Danaher's stock is trading at $196.23, up 0.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX