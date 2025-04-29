EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.04.2025 / 16:42 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Rheinmetall AG Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1 Postal code: 40476 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: SOCIETE GENERALE SA

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 25 Apr 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.50 % 4.69 % 5.19 % 44704084 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007030009 223381 0 0.50 % 0.00 % Total 223381 0.50 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible Bonds 24.01.2030 Until 24.01.2028 - 24.01.2030 85336 0.19 % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 134452 0.30 % Certificates 25.09.2026 Until 06.05.2025 - 25.09.2026 402412 0.90 % Listed Call Option 18.12.2026 Until 20.06.2025 - 18.12.2026 88200 0.20 % Listed Put Option 18.12.2026 Until 16.05.2025 - 18.12.2026 125600 0.28 % Total 836000 1.87 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contracts for difference Cash 121501 0.27 % Certificates Cash 1231 0 % Listed Call Warrant Cash 370456 0.83 % Listed Call Warrant Cash 16600 0.04 % Listed Call Warrant on basket Cash 75902 0.17 % Listed Put Warrant Cash 53029 0.12 % Listed Put Warrant Cash 3019 0.01 % OTC Call Option Cash 404426 0.90 % OTC Call Option Cash 19414 0.04 % OTC Put Option Cash 55905 0.13 % OTC Put Option Cash 3010 0.01 % OTC Call Option on basket Cash 134079 0.30 % Total 1258572 2.82 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) SOCIETE GENERALE SA % % % SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

29 Apr 2025





