LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Retail trade turnover in Slovenia shrunk in March amid weaker demand for foods as well as non-food products, preliminary data from the Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.The volume of retail trade decreased 2.0 percent month-on-month in March. Food sales fell 2.0 percent and those for non-food products were 0.9 percent lower. Automotive fuel sales rose 2.7 percent.Retail trade turnover shrunk 0.3 percent year-on-year with food sales falling 1.2 percent. Auto fuel sales were unchanged and sales of non-food products grew 0.2 percent.In the first quarter of the year, the retail volume turnover rose 2.3 percent year-on-year with demand for non-food products rising 1.7 percent and that for food products were 1.1 percent higher. Auto fuel sales grew 0.8 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX