Dienstag, 29.04.2025
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
WKN: A0N95A | ISIN: LT0000128092 | Ticker-Symbol: YG4
Frankfurt
29.04.25
08:08 Uhr
1,040 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AKOLA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKOLA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0201,42017:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2025 16:54 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB "Akola Group": Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Akola Group

Finanznachrichten News

The Extraordinary General Meeting (hereinafter - the Meeting) of AB Akola Group (hereinafter - the Company) was held on 29 April 2025.
The total number of the Company's shares is 167,170,481, and the number of shares granting voting rights is 166,566,819. The own shares in the amount of 603,662 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights.
In total 32 Company's shareholders, who owned shares of the Company at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting (22 April 2025), participated in the Meeting having 146,086,038 share votes, which amounted to 87.7 percent of the total number of the Company's share votes. 31 duly filled General Voting Ballots were presented before the Meeting.
The Board member and CFO of the Company Mažvydas Šileika participated in the Meeting.
The quorum existed.

Decisions of the Meeting:

1.Election of the assurance service provider for consolidated sustainability report of AB Akola Group.
1.1. Elect UAB ROSK Consulting, code 302692397, as the assurance service provider for consolidated sustainability report of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2024/2025.
1.2. Authorise the Head of the Company and another person authorized by him to negotiate the terms of the agreement and sigh the agreement on behalf of the Company.

Results of voting:
FOR - 146,086,038 votes (including 146,084,282 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).
AGAINST - 0.
DID NOT VOTE - 0

2.Approval of the new wording of the Regulations of the Audit Committee of AB Akola Group.
Approve the new wording of the Regulations of the Audit Committee of AB Akola Group.

Results of voting:
FOR - 146,086,038 votes (including 146,084,282 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).
AGAINST - 0.
DID NOT VOTE - 0

3.Determination of the remuneration of the members of the Company's Audit Committee.
3.1. Set the annual remuneration to each member of the Audit Committee, payable from 2025 onwards, as follows: EUR 2,000 (two thousand euros) to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and EUR 1,600 (one thousand six hundred euros) to the Audit Committee member.
3.2. Determine the annual remuneration to the members of the Audit Committee shall be paid within one month after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.

Results of voting:

FOR - 146,086,038 votes (including 146,084,282 share votes of shareholders who voted in advance).
AGAINST - 0.
DID NOT VOTE - 0

Please contact for further information:
Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.