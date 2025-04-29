Travelzoo Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):
- Revenue of $23.1 million, up 5% year-over-year
- Consolidated operating profit of $3.7 million
- Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $4.4 million
- Cash flow from operations of $3.3 million
- Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25
Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Consolidated revenue was $23.1 million, up 5% from $22.0 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $23.3 million, up 6% year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.
Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $3.0 million for Q1 2025, or $0.25 per share, compared with $0.31 in the prior-year period.
Non-GAAP operating profit was $4.4 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($26,000), stock option expenses ($369,000), and severance-related expenses ($222,000). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.
"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for Club Members," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire travel enthusiasts to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do."
Travelzoo North America
North America business segment revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $15.1 million. Operating profit for Q1 2025 was $3.6 million, or 24% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $4.4 million in the prior-year period.
Travelzoo Europe
Europe business segment revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $6.7 million. Operating profit for Q1 2025 was $0.2 million, or 3% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $1.4 million in the prior-year period.
Jack's Flight Club
Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue from unaffiliated customers increased 20% year-over-year to $1.3 million. The number of premium subscribers increased 13% year-over-year. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Marketing investments of $0.6 million were fully expensed in Q1 2025. Operating loss for Q1 2025 was $48,000, compared to an operating loss of $99,000 in the prior-year period.
New Initiatives
New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $17,000. Operating loss for Q1 2025 was $30,000.
In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Travelzoo recorded $7,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan in Q1 2025. Travelzoo recorded $10,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia in Q1 2025. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.
Reach
Travelzoo reaches 30 million travelers. This includes Jack's Flight Club. Comparisons to prior periods are no longer meaningful due to strategic developments of the Travelzoo membership.
Income Taxes
The reported income tax provision and reserves for Q1 2025 are $1.1 million. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its tax liability for Q1 2025.
Cash Position
As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $12.2 million. Cash flow from operations was $3.3 million.
Share Repurchase Program
During Q1 2025, the Company repurchased 590,839 shares of its outstanding common stock.
Looking Ahead
For Q2 2025, we expect year-over-year revenue growth to double. We expect revenue growth to accelerate as a trend in subsequent quarters, as membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period, as we acquire new members, and as more Legacy Members become Club Members. Over time, we expect profitability to increase as recurring membership fees revenue will be recognized. In the short-term, fluctuations in reported net income are possible because we might see attractive opportunities to increase marketing. We expense marketing costs immediately.
In 2024, we introduced a membership fee for Travelzoo. Legacy Members, who joined prior to 2024, continue to receive certain travel offers. However, Club Offers and new benefits are only available to Club Members, who pay the membership fee. Therefore, we are seeing many Legacy Members become Club Members over time-in addition to new members who join.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: impairment of intangible and goodwill, amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Conference Call
Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to
- download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call
- access the webcast.
About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
Travelzoo
Three months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Revenues
$ 23,140
$ 21,985
Cost of revenues
4,172
2,640
Gross profit
18,968
19,345
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
10,225
8,598
Product development
634
566
General and administrative
4,365
4,590
Total operating expenses
15,224
13,754
Operating income
3,744
5,591
Other income, net
418
139
Income from operations before income taxes
4,162
5,730
Income tax expense
1,125
1,505
Net income
3,037
4,225
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
4
(11)
Net income attributable to Travelzoo
$ 3,033
$ 4,236
Net income per share-basic
$ 0.26
$ 0.31
Net income per share-diluted
$ 0.25
$ 0.31
Shares used in per share calculation-basic
11,670
13,489
Shares used in per share calculation-diluted
12,249
13,625
Travelzoo
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 11,473
$ 17,064
Accounts receivable, net
12,387
12,825
Prepaid income taxes
818
736
Prepaid expenses and other
1,665
1,148
Total current assets
26,343
31,773
Deposits and other
385
374
Deferred tax assets
3,430
3,380
Restricted cash
753
675
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,605
5,655
Property and equipment, net
400
423
Intangible assets, net
1,471
1,498
Goodwill
10,944
10,944
Total assets
$ 49,331
$ 54,722
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 6,054
$ 6,162
Merchant payables
14,833
16,294
Accrued expenses and other
4,464
3,404
Deferred revenue
7,838
6,545
Income tax payable
684
1,619
Operating lease liabilities
2,690
2,472
Total current liabilities
36,563
36,496
Long-term tax liabilities and reserve
8,508
7,851
Long-term operating lease liabilities
5,251
5,646
Other long-term liabilities
376
376
Total liabilities
50,698
50,369
Common stock
112
118
Tax indemnification
(9,537)
(9,537)
Additional paid-in capital
-
-
Retained earnings
8,731
14,284
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,492)
(5,327)
Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity (deficit)
(6,186)
(462)
Non-controlling interest
4,819
4,815
Total stockholder's equity (deficit)
(1,367)
4,353
Total liabilities and equity
$ 49,331
$ 54,722
Travelzoo
Three months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 3,037
$ 4,225
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
76
383
Stock-based compensation
369
95
Deferred income tax
-
(15)
Net foreign currency effects
(205)
3
Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserve
206
(33)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
434
(235)
Prepaid income taxes
(82)
63
Prepaid expenses, deposits and other
(525)
582
Accounts payable
(46)
1,008
Merchant payables
(1,651)
(2,678)
Accrued expenses and other
867
(239)
Deferred revenue
1,241
1,211
Income tax payable
(974)
54
Other liabilities
534
197
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,281
4,621
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(21)
(35)
Net cash used in investing activities
(21)
(35)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase of common stock
(8,918)
(3,872)
Net cash used in financing activities
(8,918)
(3,872)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
144
(238)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(5,514)
476
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
17,740
16,389
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 12,226
$ 16,865
Travelzoo
Three months ended March 31, 2025
Travelzoo
America
Travelzoo
Jack's
New
Consolidated
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
$ 14,830
$ 6,970
$ 1,323
$ 17
$ 23,140
Intersegment revenues
298
(258)
(40)
-
-
Total net revenues
15,128
6,712
1,283
17
23,140
Sales and marketing expenses
5,700
3,902
623
-
10,225
Other expenses
5,833
2,582
708
47
9,170
Operating profit (loss)
3,594
228
(48)
(30)
3,744
Other income, net
418
Income from operations before income taxes
4,162
Three months ended March 31, 2024
Travelzoo
America
Travelzoo
Jack's
New
Consolidated
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
$ 14,273
$ 6,580
$ 1,100
$ 32
$ 21,985
Intersegment revenues
(45)
82
(37)
-
-
Total net revenues
14,228
6,662
1,063
32
21,985
Sales and marketing expenses
5,107
3,061
405
8,573
Other expenses
4,683
2,219
757
162
7,821
Operating profit (loss)
4,438
1,382
(99)
(130)
5,591
Other income, net
139
Income from operations before income taxes
5,730
Travelzoo
Three months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
GAAP operating expense
$ 15,224
$ 13,754
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles (A)
26
317
Stock option expenses (B)
369
95
Severance-related expenses (C)
222
-
Non-GAAP operating expense
14,607
13,342
GAAP operating income
3,744
5,591
Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C)
617
412
Non-GAAP operating income
4,361
6,003
