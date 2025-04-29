Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2025 First Quarter Results

EASTON, Md., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") reported net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $13.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $13.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income of $8.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Improved Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 0.91% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.57% for the first quarter of 2024. Non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") ROAA (1) was 1.00% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 0.94% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024.

"Shore Bank had a good start to 2025 with record net interest income and stable expenses driving improvements in our net interest margin, return on assets and operating leverage," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares. "Funding costs have trended lower and are expected to decline further as higher-cost seasonal municipal deposits roll off. Asset yields are expected to continue to increase as loans and securities reprice higher. We remain committed to disciplined expense management to drive sustained improvements in operating efficiency.

"We are also pleased to welcome Charlie Cullum to our executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer," continued Mr. Burke. "His extensive experience and financial expertise will be a valuable asset to our organization. We also extend our sincere appreciation to Todd Capitani for his outstanding service, exceptional leadership, and unwavering commitment over the years. We wish him the best in his well-earned retirement and future pursuits."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $6.18 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $54.2 million, or 0.9%, when compared to $6.23 billion at December 31, 2024. The aggregate decrease was primarily due to the decrease of cash and cash equivalents of $70.8 million and investments held to maturity of $11.5 million, partially offset by an increase of investment securities available for sale of $29.9 million.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio at March 31, 2025 was 7.46%, compared to 7.17% at December 31, 2024. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2025 were 10.37% and 12.52%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2025 were 11.09% and 12.33%, respectively. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were $2.12 billion or 357.37%, and $2.08 billion or 359.52%, respectively. Non-owner occupied construction loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were $365.7 million or 61.69%, and $336.0 million or 57.99%, respectively.

CRE loans at March 31, 2025 were $2.54 billion compared to $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024. The following table provides the stratification of the classes of CRE loans at March 31, 2025.





March 31, 2025



Owner Occupied

Non-Owner Occupied ($ in thousands)

Average LTV (1)

Average

Loan Size

Loan

Balance (2)

Average LTV (1)

Average

Loan Size

Loan

Balance (2) Office, medical

44.65 %

$ 598

$ 32,316

51.79 %

$ 1,900

$ 104,520 Office, govt. or govt. contractor

50.74

627

5,015

56.58

2,919

49,622 Office, other

49.13

496

96,259

48.37

1,296

213,758 Office, total

48.27

522

133,590

49.00

1,017

367,900 Retail

50.23

605

62,905

49.60

2,413

456,056 Multi-family (5+ units)

-

-

-

55.69

2,303

271,812 Motel/hotel

-

-

-

44.11

4,092

196,400 Industrial/warehouse

48.54

655

97,645

48.56

1,502

208,714 Marine/boat slips

29.66

1,470

44,109

39.71

2,222

15,553 Restaurant

49.03

1,017

60,018

47.97

1,033

46,470 Church

34.81

894

63,500

13.48

2,408

2,408 Other

41.69

1,006

244,340

54.00

609

553,407 Total CRE loans, gross(3)

44.36

774

$ 706,107

51.28

1,251

$ 2,118,720





(1) Loan-to-value ("LTV") is determined based on latest available appraisal against current bank owned principal. Loans without an updated appraisal utilized the original transaction value. (2) Loan balance includes deferred fees and costs. (3) CRE loans include land and construction.

The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $501.5 million, or 10.5% of total loans at March 31, 2025. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio included medical tenants of $136.8 million, or 27.3% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at March 31, 2025. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio also included government or government contractor tenants of $54.6 million, or 10.9% of the total office CRE loan portfolio for the same period. At March 31, 2025, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio was 1.8x and the average LTV was 49.00%.

There were 493 loans in the office CRE portfolio with an average loan size of $1.0 million and median loan size of $388 thousand. LTV estimates for the office CRE portfolio at March 31, 2025 are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.

LTV Range ($ in thousands)

Loan Count

Loan Balance

% of Office CRE Less than or equal to 50%

244

$ 180,087

35.9 % 50%-60%

74

114,897

22.9 60%-70%

92

120,333

24.0 70%-80%

70

75,618

15.1 Greater than 80%

13

10,555

2.1 Grand Total

493

$ 501,490

100.0 %

The Bank had 18 office CRE loans with balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $163.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to 18 office CRE loans totaling $164.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 74.3% was secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 97.1% was secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $2.2 million were classified as special mention or substandard at March 31, 2025. The Bank did not have any charge-offs related to the office CRE portfolio during 2025.

At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets were $18.9 million, or 0.3% of total assets, and $24.8 million, or 0.4% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets decreased $5.9 million, primarily due to a commercial real estate nonaccrual loan and a decrease in repossessed marine assets of $886 thousand. When comparing March 31, 2025 to March 31, 2024, nonperforming assets increased $2.5 million, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $2.6 million and an increase in repossessed marine loans of $584 thousand.

Total deposits decreased $68.0 million, or 1.2%, to $5.46 billion at March 31, 2025 when compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing checking deposits of $125.6 million, partially offset by an increase in time deposits of $60.8 million. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by seasonal municipal run-offs of deposits. The yield on interest-bearing deposits was 2.94% at March 31, 2025 compared to 3.12% at December 31, 2024.

Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits was $5.51 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $5.58 billion at December 31, 2024. The Bank had a $50.0 million FHLB advance at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. The advance consisted of an 18-month Bermuda Convertible note of $50.0 million. The Bank had zero brokered deposits at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Total reciprocal?deposits?were $1.46 billion?at March 31, 2025 and $1.65 billion at December 31, 2024.?

The Bank's uninsured deposits were $940.6 million, or 17.2% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, were $775.6 million, or 14.2%, for same period. At March 31, 2025, the Bank had approximately $1.35 billion of available liquidity, including $389.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $959.5 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks and $95.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.

Total stockholders' equity increased $11.4 million, or 2.1%, when compared to December 31, 2024, primarily due to current year earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses, partially offset by cash dividends paid. As of March 31, 2025, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 8.94% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) was 7.46%, compared to 8.68% and 7.17%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $46.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $44.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans of $219 thousand, an increase in interest on investment securities of $168 thousand and a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $2.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest on deposits at other banks of $728 thousand. The increase in net interest income of $4.9 million when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in interest on deposits at other banks of $2.4 million, an increase in interest and fees on loans of $1.9 million and an increase in interest on investment securities of $582 thousand.

The Company's NIM increased to 3.24% for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.03% for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher core interest income. Core NIM increased for the comparable periods from 2.85% to 3.02%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields increased 17 bps and funding costs decreased 10 bps, for the comparable periods. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $2.4 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. All products repriced at favorable rates, and were partially offset by the seasonal run off of municipal deposits. The Company's NIM increased to 3.24% for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.08% for the first quarter of 2024. The Company's interest-earning asset yields increased to 5.35% for the first quarter of 2025 from 5.32% for the first quarter of 2024, while the cost of funds decreased 11 bps to 2.20% from 2.31% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses was $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The comparable amounts were $780 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $407 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was due higher reserves related to growth in the construction to permanent loan portfolio partially offset by improved economic outlook. Coverage ratios remained flat at 1.21% at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024, and decreased from 1.23% at March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs decreased to $554 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $565 thousand for the first quarter of 2024.

Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $7.0 million, a decrease of $1.9 million from $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $436 thousand from $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. When comparing the first quarter of 2025 to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to lower other noninterest income of $847 thousand resulting from the absence of the gain on sale of other assets held for sale recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease in mortgage banking revenue of $531 thousand, driven by decreased mortgage servicing activity primarily related to prepayments. When comparing the first quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2024, the increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking activity, driven by increased mortgage servicing activity and lower prepayment rates.

Total noninterest expense of $33.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $196 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 expense of $33.9 million, and decreased $3.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 expense of $36.7 million. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefit expenses. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the absence of the losses related to the credit card fraud incident in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by higher salaries and benefits expense and software and data processing costs.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024 was 63.64%, 64.21% and 76.93%, respectively. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios(3) for the same periods were 59.76%, 60.28% and 62.37%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets, for the first quarter of 2025 was 1.77%, compared to 1.62% and 2.10% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio(1), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, was 1.65% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.50% and 1.62% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited)

























Q1 2025 vs.

Q1 2025 vs. ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2024 PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD



























Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 46,110

$ 44,093

$ 43,345

$ 42,222

$ 41,214

4.6 %

11.9 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

81

82

82

82

79

(1.2)

2.5 Net interest income

46,029

44,011

43,263

42,140

41,135

4.6

11.9 Provision for credit losses

1,028

780

1,470

2,081

407

31.8

152.6 Noninterest income

7,003

8,853

7,287

8,440

6,567

(20.9)

6.6 Noninterest expense

33,747

33,943

34,114

33,499

36,698

(0.6)

(8.0) Income before income taxes

18,257

18,141

14,966

15,000

10,597

0.6

72.3 Income tax expense

4,493

4,859

3,777

3,766

2,413

(7.5)

86.2 Net income

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 11,234

$ 8,184

3.6

68.2





























Return on average assets

0.91 %

0.86 %

0.77 %

0.77 %

0.57 %

5 bp

34 bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of

intangibles and fraud losses - non-GAAP(1)

1.00

0.94

0.90

0.91

0.94

6

6 Return on average equity

10.20

9.82

8.41

8.70

6.38

38

382 Return on average tangible equity - non-GAAP(1)

13.74

13.37

12.37

12.85

13.39

37

35 Interest rate spread

2.30

2.02

2.06

2.11

2.34

28

(4) Net interest margin

3.24

3.03

3.17

3.11

3.08

21

16 Efficiency ratio - GAAP

63.64

64.21

67.49

66.23

76.93

(57)

(1,329) Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP(1)

59.76

60.28

62.10

61.05

62.37

(52)

(261) Noninterest income to average assets

0.46

0.57

0.50

0.58

0.46

(11)

- Noninterest expense to average assets

2.23

2.19

2.34

2.31

2.56

4

(33) Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP

1.77

1.62

1.84

1.73

2.10

15

(33) Net operating expense to average assets - non-GAAP(1)

1.65

1.50

1.65

1.55

1.62

15

3





























PER SHARE DATA



























Basic net income per common share

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.25

2.5 %

64.0 % Diluted net income per common share

0.41

0.40

0.34

0.34

0.25

2.5

64.0 Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

-

- Book value per common share at period end

16.55

16.23

16.00

15.74

15.51

2.0

6.7 Tangible book value per common share at period end - non-GAAP(1)

13.58

13.19

12.88

12.54

12.24

3.0

11.0 Common share market value at period end

13.54

15.85

13.99

11.45

11.50

(14.6)

17.7 Common share intraday price:



























High

$ 17.24

$ 17.61

$ 14.99

$ 11.90

$ 14.38

(2.1) %

19.9 % Low

13.15

13.21

11.03

10.06

10.56

(0.5)

24.5

____________________________________ (1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued

























Q1 2025 vs.

Q1 2025 vs. ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2024 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



























Loans

$ 4,784,991

$ 4,796,245

$ 4,734,001

$ 4,706,510

$ 4,655,183

(0.2) %

2.8 % Investment securities

664,655

655,610

656,375

706,079

655,323

1.4

1.4 Earning assets

5,768,080

5,798,454

5,435,311

5,459,961

5,387,782

(0.5)

7.1 Assets

6,129,241

6,163,497

5,810,492

5,839,328

5,774,824

(0.6)

6.1 Deposits

5,417,514

5,461,583

5,086,348

5,064,974

5,142,658

(0.8)

5.3 FHLB advances

50,000

50,000

83,500

143,769

4,000

-

1150.0 Subordinated debt & TRUPS

73,840

73,578

72,946

72,680

72,418

0.4

2.0 Stockholders' equity

547,443

538,184

529,155

519,478

515,976

1.7

6.1





























CREDIT QUALITY DATA



























Net charge-offs

$ 554

$ 1,333

$ 1,379

$ 886

$ 565

(58.4) %

(2.0) %





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 15,402

$ 21,008

$ 14,844

$ 14,837

$ 12,776

(26.7) %

20.6 % Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

894

294

454

414

1,560

204.1

(42.7) Other real estate owned and repossessed property

2,608

3,494

485

1,739

2,024

(25.4)

28.9 Total nonperforming assets

$ 18,904

$ 24,796

$ 15,783

$ 16,990

$ 16,360

(23.8)

15.6

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued

























Q1 2025 vs.

Q1 2025 vs. ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2024 CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



























Period-end equity to assets

8.94 %

8.68 %

9.01 %

8.92 %

8.84 %

26 bp

10 bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - non-GAAP(1)

7.46

7.17

7.39

7.23

7.11

29

35





























Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.05 %

0.11 %

0.12 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

(6) bp

- bp





























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



























Period-end loans

1.21 %

1.21 %

1.24 %

1.24 %

1.23 %

- bp

(2) bp Nonaccrual loans

376.85

275.66

395.24

394.14

448.78

10,119

(7,193) Nonperforming assets

307.04

233.55

371.72

344.19

350.46

7,349

(4,342)





























As a percent of total loans:



























Nonaccrual loans

0.32 %

0.44 %

0.31 %

0.32 %

0.27 %

(12) bp

5 bp





























As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned and repossessed property:



























Nonperforming assets

0.40 %

0.52 %

0.33 %

0.36 %

0.35 %

(12) bp

5 bp





























As a percent of total assets:



























Nonaccrual loans

0.25 %

0.34 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.22 %

(9) bp

3 bp Nonperforming assets

0.31

0.40

0.27

0.29

0.28

(9)

3

____________________________________ (1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued

























Q1 2025 vs.

Q1 2025 vs. ($ in thousands)

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2024 The Company Amounts



























Common Tier 1 Capital

$ 470,223

$ 458,258

$ 446,402

$ 435,238

$ 421,670

2.61 %

11.51 % Tier 1 Capital

500,149

488,105

476,170

464,554

450,907

2.47

10.92 Total Capital

603,928

591,228

579,664

567,680

552,657

2.15

9.28 Risk Weighted Assets

4,823,833

4,852,564

4,816,165

4,803,230

4,729,930

(0.59)

1.99





























The Company Ratios



























Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA

9.75 %

9.44 %

9.27 %

9.06 %

8.91 %

31 bp

84 bp Tier 1 Capital to RWA

10.37

10.06

9.89

9.67

9.53

31

84 Total Capital to RWA

12.52

12.18

12.04

11.82

11.68

34

84 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

8.27

8.02

8.31

8.07

7.93

25

34





























The Bank Amounts



























Common Tier 1 Capital

$ 534,824

$ 521,453

$ 509,511

$ 501,003

$ 487,494

2.56 %

9.71 % Tier 1 Capital

534,824

521,453

509,511

501,003

487,494

2.56

9.71 Total Capital

594,550

580,706

569,317

560,625

545,922

2.38

8.91 Risk Weighted Assets

4,821,975

4,851,903

4,808,058

4,796,512

4,723,872

(0.62)

2.08





























The Bank Ratios



























Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA

11.09 %

10.75 %

10.60 %

10.45 %

10.32 %

34 bp

77 bp Tier 1 Capital to RWA

11.09

10.75

10.60

10.45

10.32

34

77 Total Capital to RWA

12.33

11.97

11.84

11.69

11.56

36

77 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

8.84

8.58

8.90

8.71

8.58

26

26

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

























March 31, 2025























compared to ($ in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024 ASSETS























Cash and due from banks

$ 46,886

$ 44,008

$ 52,363

$ 50,090

$ 43,079

6.5 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

342,120

415,843

131,258

88,793

71,481

(17.7) Cash and cash equivalents

389,006

459,851

183,621

138,883

114,560

(15.4) Investment securities:























Available for sale, at fair value

179,148

149,212

133,339

131,594

179,496

20.1 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

469,572

481,077

484,583

499,431

503,822

(2.4) Equity securities, at fair value

5,945

5,814

5,950

5,699

5,681

2.3 Restricted securities, at cost

20,411

20,253

20,253

21,725

17,863

0.8 Loans held for sale, at fair value

15,717

19,606

26,877

27,829

13,767

(19.8) Loans held for investment

4,777,489

4,771,988

4,733,909

4,705,737

4,648,725

0.1 Less: allowance for credit losses

(58,042)

(57,910)

(58,669)

(58,478)

(57,336)

(0.2) Loans, net

4,719,447

4,714,078

4,675,240

4,647,259

4,591,389

0.1

























Premises and equipment, net

81,692

81,806

81,663

82,176

83,084

(0.1) Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

- Other intangible assets, net

36,033

38,311

40,609

42,945

45,515

(5.9) Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

5,535

5,874

5,309

5,995

5,821

(5.8) Right-of-use assets

11,709

11,385

11,384

11,762

12,153

2.8 Cash surrender value on life insurance

105,040

104,421

103,729

102,969

102,321

0.6 Accrued interest receivable

20,555

19,570

19,992

19,641

19,541

5.0 Deferred income taxes

31,428

31,857

32,191

36,078

38,978

(1.3) Other assets

22,059

24,382

29,698

26,765

28,447

(9.5) TOTAL ASSETS

$ 6,176,563

$ 6,230,763

$ 5,917,704

$ 5,864,017

$ 5,825,704

(0.9)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued

























March 31, 2025























compared to ($ in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024 LIABILITIES























Deposits:























Noninterest-bearing

$ 1,565,017

$ 1,562,815

$ 1,571,393

$ 1,587,252

$ 1,200,680

0.1 % Interest-bearing checking

852,480

978,076

751,533

658,512

1,101,954

(12.8) Money market and savings

1,800,529

1,805,884

1,634,140

1,689,343

1,712,303

(0.3) Time deposits

1,242,319

1,181,561

1,268,657

1,213,778

1,169,342

5.1 Total deposits

5,460,345

5,528,336

5,225,723

5,148,885

5,184,279

(1.2) FHLB advances

50,000

50,000

50,000

81,000

-

- Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")

29,926

29,847

29,768

29,316

29,237

0.3 Subordinated debt

44,053

43,870

43,688

43,504

43,322

0.4 Total borrowings

123,979

123,717

123,456

153,820

72,559

0.2 Lease liabilities

12,183

11,844

11,816

12,189

12,552

2.9 Other liabilities

27,586

25,800

23,438

26,340

41,086

6.9 TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,624,093

5,689,697

5,384,433

5,341,234

5,310,476

(1.2) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

333

333

333

333

332

- Additional paid in capital

358,572

358,112

357,580

356,994

356,464

0.1 Retained earnings

199,898

190,166

180,884

173,716

166,490

5.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,333)

(7,545)

(5,526)

(8,260)

(8,058)

16.1 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

552,470

541,066

533,271

522,783

515,228

2.1 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 6,176,563

$ 6,230,763

$ 5,917,704

$ 5,864,017

$ 5,825,704

(0.9)

























Period-end common shares outstanding

33,374,265

33,332,177

33,326,772

33,214,522

33,210,522

0.1 Book value per common share

$ 16.55

$ 16.23

$ 16.00

$ 15.74

$ 15.51

2.0

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)

























Q1 2025 vs.

Q1 2025 vs.























compared to

compared to ($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2024 INTEREST INCOME



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 67,647

$ 67,428

$ 69,157

$ 67,292

$ 65,754

0.3 %

2.9 % Interest on investment securities:



























Taxable

5,001

4,833

4,962

5,230

4,419

3.5

13.2 Tax-exempt

6

6

6

6

6

-

- Interest on deposits with other banks

3,409

4,137

564

578

960

(17.6)

255.1 Total interest income

76,063

76,404

74,689

73,106

71,139

(0.5)

6.9





























INTEREST EXPENSE



























Interest on deposits

28,070

30,363

28,856

27,585

28,497

(7.6)

(1.5) Interest on short-term borrowings

-

-

491

1,584

56

-

(100.0) Interest on long-term borrowings

1,964

2,030

2,079

1,797

1,451

(3.3)

35.4 Total interest expense

30,034

32,393

31,426

30,966

30,004

(7.3)

0.1





























NET INTEREST INCOME

46,029

44,011

43,263

42,140

41,135

4.6

11.9 Provision for credit losses

1,028

780

1,470

2,081

407

31.8

152.6





























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

45,001

43,231

41,793

40,059

40,728

4.1

10.5





























NONINTEREST INCOME



























Service charges on deposit accounts

1,514

1,606

1,543

1,493

1,507

(5.7)

0.5 Trust and investment fee income

823

857

880

896

734

(4.0)

12.1 Gain on sale of loans held for sale

966

1,221

1,961

1,131

708

(20.9)

36.4 Interchange credits

1,577

1,726

1,711

1,717

1,587

(8.6)

(0.6) Mortgage banking revenue

274

805

(784)

852

93

(66.0)

194.6 Title Company revenue

117

59

100

165

78

98.3

50.0 Other noninterest income

1,732

2,579

1,876

2,186

1,860

(32.8)

(6.9) Total noninterest income

$ 7,003

$ 8,853

$ 7,287

$ 8,440

$ 6,567

(20.9)

6.6

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued

























Q1 2025 vs.

Q1 2025 vs.























compared to

compared to ($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2024 NONINTEREST EXPENSE



























Salaries and employee benefits

$ 16,440

$ 17,209

$ 16,523

$ 16,900

$ 15,949

(4.5) %

3.1 % Occupancy expense

2,538

2,474

2,384

2,432

2,416

2.6

5.1 Furniture and equipment expense

853

760

876

900

904

12.2

(5.6) Software and data processing

4,691

4,512

4,419

4,219

4,021

4.0

16.7 Directors' fees

348

460

443

359

295

(24.4)

18.0 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,278

2,298

2,336

2,569

2,576

(0.9)

(11.6) FDIC insurance premium expense

1,091

1,013

1,160

1,089

1,150

7.7

(5.1) Legal and professional fees

1,613

1,521

1,362

1,354

1,599

6.1

0.9 Fraud losses(1)

105

98

673

62

4,502

7.1

(97.7) Other noninterest expense

3,790

3,598

3,938

3,615

3,286

5.3

15.3 Total noninterest expense

33,747

33,943

34,114

33,499

36,698

(0.6)

(8.0)





























Income before income taxes

18,257

18,141

14,966

15,000

10,597

0.6

72.3 Income tax expense

4,493

4,859

3,777

3,766

2,413

(7.5)

86.2 NET INCOME

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 11,234

$ 8,184

3.6

68.2





























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

33,351

33,327

33,318

33,234

33,189

0.1 %

0.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

33,375

33,364

33,339

33,234

33,191

- %

0.6 %





























Basic net income per common share

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.25

2.5 %

64.0 % Diluted net income per common share

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.25

2.5 %

64.0 %





























Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

- %

- %

____________________________________ (1) Fraud losses for the third quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 include $337 thousand and $4.3 million in losses related to the one-time online credit card account opening event. The third quarter of 2024 expense of $337 thousand was related to non-recurring data processing charges to close the fraudulent accounts.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Earning assets



































Loans(1), (2), (3)



































Commercial real estate

$ 2,541,527

$ 35,889

5.73 %

$ 2,518,884

$ 35,633

5.69 %

$ 2,551,903

$ 36,036

5.62 % Residential real estate

1,347,035

18,462

5.56

1,276,191

17,241

5.43

1,358,066

18,142

5.31 Construction

352,323

5,526

6.36

300,117

4,404

5.90

336,094

5,304

6.28 Commercial

232,900

3,705

6.45

221,356

4,114

7.48

229,676

3,792

6.57 Consumer

304,520

4,058

5.40

331,178

4,272

5.19

313,686

4,080

5.17 Credit cards

6,686

86

5.22

7,457

167

9.01

6,820

154

8.98 Total loans

4,784,991

67,726

5.74

4,655,183

65,831

5.69

4,796,245

67,508

5.60





































Investment securities



































Taxable

664,002

5,001

3.01

654,663

4,419

2.70

654,955

4,833

2.95 Tax-exempt(1)

653

8

4.90

660

8

4.85

655

8

4.89 Interest-bearing deposits

318,434

3,409

4.34

77,276

960

5.00

346,599

4,137

4.75 Total earning assets

5,768,080

76,144

5.35

5,387,782

71,218

5.32

5,798,454

76,486

5.25 Cash and due from banks

43,526









49,499









43,444







Other assets

375,929









395,023









380,321







Allowance for credit losses

(58,294)









(57,480)









(58,722)







Total assets

$ 6,129,241









$ 5,774,824









$ 6,163,497









Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing checking

$ 859,698

$ 7,025

3.31 %

$ 1,110,524

$ 6,362

2.30 %

$ 901,764

$ 7,898

3.48 % Money market and savings deposits

1,799,707

10,015

2.26

1,669,074

10,160

2.45

1,733,934

10,331

2.37 Time deposits

1,208,250

11,030

3.70

1,179,572

11,724

4.00

1,232,480

12,134

3.92 Brokered deposits

-

-

-

20,465

251

4.93

-

-

- Interest-bearing deposits(4)

3,867,655

28,070

2.94

3,979,635

28,497

2.88

3,868,178

30,363

3.12 FHLB advances

50,000

598

4.85

4,000

56

5.63

50,000

618

4.92 Subordinated debt and Guaranteed

preferred beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)

73,840

1,366

7.50

72,418

1,451

8.06

73,578

1,412

7.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,991,495

30,034

3.05

4,056,053

30,004

2.98

3,991,756

32,393

3.23 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,549,859









1,163,023









1,593,405







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

40,444









39,772









40,152







Stockholders' equity

547,443









515,976









538,184







Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 6,129,241









$ 5,774,824









$ 6,163,497













































Net interest income





$ 46,110









$ 41,214









$ 44,093









































Net interest spread









2.30 %









2.34 %









2.02 % Net interest margin









3.24









3.08









3.03 Cost of funds









2.20









2.31









2.31 Cost of deposits









2.10









2.23









2.21 Cost of debt









6.43









7.93









6.54

____________________________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $3.7 million, $4.2 million and $3.2 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, and December 31, 2024, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit discount and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $334 thousand, $367 thousand and $412 thousand of amortization of deposits premium, and $232 thousand, $220 thousand, and $232 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

























The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible equity (1): Net income

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 11,234

$ 8,184

Net income - annualized (A)

$ 55,821

$ 52,839

$ 44,513

$ 45,183

$ 32,916

























Net income

$ 13,764

$ 13,282

$ 11,189

$ 11,234

$ 8,184

Add: Amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax

1,717

1,683

1,746

1,924

1,989

Add: Credit card fraud losses, net of tax

-

-

252

-

3,339

Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets, net of tax

(339)

(329)

-

-

-

Net income, excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card fraud losses

and held for sale assets

15,142

14,636

13,187

13,158

13,512

Net income, excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card fraud losses

and held for sale assets - annualized (B)

$ 61,409

$ 58,226

$ 52,461

$ 52,921

$ 54,345

























Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.91 %

0.86 %

0.77 %

0.77 %

0.57 %

Return on average assets excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card

fraud losses and held for sale assets - (non-GAAP)

1.00 %

0.94 %

0.90 %

0.91 %

0.94 %

























Average assets

$ 6,129,241

$ 6,163,497

$ 5,810,492

$ 5,839,328

$ 5,774,824

























Average stockholders' equity (C)

$ 547,443

$ 538,184

$ 529,155

$ 519,478

$ 515,976

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangible

(100,514)

(102,794)

(105,136)

(107,594)

(110,167)

Average tangible equity (D)

$ 446,929

$ 435,390

$ 424,019

$ 411,884

$ 405,809

























Return on average equity (GAAP) (A)/(C)

10.20 %

9.82 %

8.41 %

8.70 %

6.38 %

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (A)/(D)

12.49 %

12.14 %

10.50 %

10.97 %

8.11 %

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (B)/(D)

13.74 %

13.37 %

12.37 %

12.85 %

13.39 %



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued























($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

























The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio (2): Noninterest expense (E)

$ 33,747

$ 33,943

$ 34,114

$ 33,499

$ 36,698

Less: Amortization of other intangible assets

(2,278)

(2,298)

(2,336)

(2,569)

(2,576)

Less: Credit card fraud losses

-

-

(337)

-

(4,323)

Adjusted noninterest expense (F)

$ 31,469

$ 31,645

$ 31,441

$ 30,930

$ 29,799

























Net interest income (G)

$ 46,029

$ 44,011

$ 43,263

$ 42,140

$ 41,135

Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

81

82

82

82

79

Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)

$ 46,110

$ 44,093

$ 43,345

$ 42,222

$ 41,214

























Noninterest income (I)

$ 7,003

$ 8,853

$ 7,287

$ 8,440

$ 6,567

Investment securities losses (gains)

-

-

-

-

-

Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets

(450)

(450)

-

-

-

Adjusted noninterest income (J)

$ 6,553

$ 8,403

$ 7,287

$ 8,440

$ 6,567

























Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (E)/(G)+(I)

63.64 %

64.21 %

67.49 %

66.23 %

76.93 %

Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (F)/(H)+(J)

59.76 %

60.28 %

62.10 %

61.05 %

62.37 %

























Net operating expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.77 %

1.62 %

1.84 %

1.73 %

2.10 %

Net operating expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.65 %

1.50 %

1.65 %

1.55 %

1.62 %



Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024





















The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share (1): Stockholders' equity (K)

$ 552,470

$ 541,066

$ 533,271

$ 522,783

$ 515,228 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible

(99,299)

(101,577)

(103,875)

(106,211)

(108,781) Tangible equity (L)

$ 453,171

$ 439,489

$ 429,396

$ 416,572

$ 406,447





















Shares outstanding (M)

33,374

33,332

33,327

33,272

33,211





















Book value per common share (GAAP) (K)/(M)

$ 16.55

$ 16.23

$ 16.00

$ 15.71

$ 15.51 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (L)/(M)

$ 13.58

$ 13.19

$ 12.88

$ 12.52

$ 12.24





















The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets (1): Stockholders' equity (N)

$ 552,470

$ 541,066

$ 533,271

$ 522,783

$ 515,228 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible

(99,299)

(101,577)

(103,875)

(106,211)

(108,781) Tangible equity (O)

$ 453,171

$ 439,489

$ 429,396

$ 416,572

$ 406,447





















Assets (P)

$ 6,176,563

$ 6,230,763

$ 5,917,704

$ 5,864,017

$ 5,825,704 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible

(99,299)

(101,577)

(103,875)

(106,211)

(108,781) Tangible assets (Q)

$ 6,077,264

$ 6,129,186

$ 5,813,829

$ 5,757,806

$ 5,716,923





















Period-end equity/assets (GAAP) (N)/(P)

8.94 %

8.68 %

9.01 %

8.92 %

8.84 % Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (O)/(Q)

7.46 %

7.17 %

7.39 %

7.23 %

7.11 %

____________________________________ (1) Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes. (2) Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued

Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Company



















($ in thousands)

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024 Common equity

$ 552,470

$ 541,066

$ 533,271

$ 522,783

$ 515,228 Goodwill(1)

(61,300)

(61,362)

(61,397)

(61,460)

(61,523) Core deposit intangible(2)

(27,280)

(28,991)

(30,572)

(32,313)

(34,235) DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carry forwards

-

-

(426)

(2,032)

(5,858) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

6,333

7,545

5,526

8,260

8,058 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

470,223

458,258

446,402

435,238

421,670 TRUPS

29,926

29,847

29,768

29,316

29,237 Tier 1 Capital

500,149

488,105

476,170

464,554

450,907 Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments

59,726

59,253

59,806

59,622

58,428 Subordinated notes

44,053

43,870

43,688

43,504

43,322 Total Capital

$ 603,928

$ 591,228

$ 579,664

$ 567,680

$ 552,657





















Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")

$ 4,823,833

$ 4,852,564

$ 4,816,165

$ 4,803,230

$ 4,729,930 Average Assets ("AA")

6,050,310

6,083,760

5,729,576

5,756,260

5,684,150





















Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA

9.75 %

9.44 %

9.27 %

9.06 %

8.91 % Tier 1 Capital to RWA

10.37

10.06

9.89

9.67

9.53 Total Capital to RWA

12.52

12.18

12.04

11.82

11.68 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)(3)

8.27

8.02

8.31

8.07

7.93

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued

Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Bank



















($ in thousands)

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024 Common equity

$ 617,071

$ 604,261

$ 595,954

$ 587,283

$ 579,520 Goodwill(1)

(61,300)

(61,362)

(61,397)

(61,460)

(61,523) Core deposit intangible(2)

(27,280)

(28,991)

(30,572)

(32,313)

(34,235) DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carry forwards

-

-

-

(767)

(4,326) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

6,333

7,545

5,526

8,260

8,058 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

534,824

521,453

509,511

501,003

487,494 Tier 1 Capital

534,824

521,453

509,511

501,003

487,494 Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments

59,726

59,253

59,806

59,622

58,428 Total Capital

$ 594,550

$ 580,706

$ 569,317

$ 560,625

$ 545,922





















Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")

$ 4,821,975

$ 4,851,903

$ 4,808,058

$ 4,796,512

$ 4,723,872 Average Assets ("AA")

6,050,130

6,077,540

5,721,995

5,750,604

5,679,282

___________________________________ (1) Goodwill is net of deferred tax liability. (2) Core deposit intangible is net of deferred tax liability.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Summary of Loan Portfolio (Unaudited) Portfolio loans are summarized by loan type as follows:

($ in thousands)

March 31, 2025

%

December 31, 2024

%

September 30, 2024

%

June 30, 2024

%

March 31, 2024

% Portfolio Loans by Loan Type







































Commercial real estate

$ 2,544,107

53.2 %

$ 2,557,806

53.6 %

$ 2,535,004

53.5 %

$ 2,546,114

54.1 %

$ 2,531,076

54.5 % Residential real estate

1,325,858

27.8

1,329,406

27.9

1,312,375

27.7

1,280,973

27.2

1,256,925

27.0 Construction

366,218

7.7

335,999

7.0

337,113

7.1

327,875

7.0

299,133

6.4 Commercial

234,499

4.9

237,932

5.0

225,083

4.8

218,987

4.6

229,594

4.9 Consumer

300,007

6.3

303,746

6.4

317,149

6.7

324,480

6.9

325,076

7.0 Credit cards

6,800

0.1

7,099

0.1

7,185

0.2

7,308

0.2

6,921

0.2 Total loans

4,777,489

100.0 %

4,771,988

100.0 %

4,733,909

100.0 %

4,705,737

100.0 %

4,648,725

100.0 % Less: Allowance for credit losses

(58,042)





(57,910)





(58,669)





(58,478)





(57,336)



Total loans, net

$ 4,719,447





$ 4,714,078





$ 4,675,240





$ 4,647,259





$ 4,591,389





Shore Bancshares, Inc. Classified Assets and Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited) Classified assets and nonperforming assets are summarized as follows:

($ in thousands)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024





















Classified loans



















Substandard

$ 19,434

$ 24,675

$ 22,798

$ 17,409

$ 13,403 Total classified loans

19,434

24,675

22,798

17,409

13,403 Special mention loans

33,456

33,519

14,385

25,549

27,192 Total classified and special mention loans

$ 52,890

$ 58,194

$ 37,183

$ 42,958

$ 40,595





















Classified loans

$ 19,434

$ 24,675

$ 22,798

$ 17,409

$ 13,403 Other real estate owned

179

179

179

179

179 Repossessed assets

2,429

3,315

306

1,560

1,845 Total classified assets

$ 22,042

$ 28,169

$ 23,283

$ 19,148

$ 15,427





















Classified assets to total assets

0.36 %

0.45 %

0.39 %

0.33 %

0.26 %





















Nonaccrual loans

$ 15,402

$ 21,008

$ 14,844

$ 14,837

$ 12,776 90+ days delinquent accruing

894

294

454

414

1,560 Other real estate owned ("OREO")

179

179

179

179

179 Repossessed property

2,429

3,315

306

1,560

1,845 Total nonperforming assets

$ 18,904

$ 24,796

$ 15,783

$ 16,990

$ 16,360 Accruing borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans ("BEFD")

1,642

1,662

-

-

- Total nonperforming assets and BEFDs modifications

$ 20,546

$ 26,458

$ 15,783

$ 16,990

$ 16,360





















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.31 %

0.40 %

0.27 %

0.29 %

0.28 %





















Total assets

$ 6,176,563

$ 6,230,763

$ 5,917,704

$ 5,864,017

$ 5,825,704

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.