Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2025 First Quarter Results

EASTON, Md., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") reported net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $13.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $13.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income of $8.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Improved Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 0.91% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.57% for the first quarter of 2024. Non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") ROAA(1) was 1.00% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 0.94% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024.
- Increased Net Interest Income ("NII") and Net Interest Margin ("NIM") - NII for the first quarter of 2025 increased $2.0 million to $46.0 million from $44.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. NIM increased 21 basis points ("bps") to 3.24% during the first quarter of 2025 from 3.03% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Core NIM increased for the comparable periods from 2.85% to 3.02%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields increased 17 bps and funding costs decreased 10 bps, for the comparable periods. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $2.4 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. All products repriced at favorable rates, and were partially offset by the seasonal run off of municipal deposits. NII and NIM were $41.1 million and 3.08%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024.
- Net Income growth - Net income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $482 thousand to $13.8 million from $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income increased due primarily to higher net interest income, which was partially offset by lower non-interest income due to lower mortgage banking activity and the absence of the one-time gain on sale of other assets in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $8.2 million.
- Stable Asset Quality - Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.31% for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease from 0.40% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase from 0.28% for the first quarter of 2024. Classified assets to total assets were 0.36% in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease when compared to 0.45% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase when compared to 0.26% for the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $58.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $57.9 million at December 31, 2024 and $57.3 million at March 31, 2024. The ACL as a percentage of loans remained flat at 1.21% at March 31, 2025, compared to December 31 and decreased compared to 1.23% at March 31, 2024.
- Improved Operating Leverage - The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was 63.64% when compared to 64.21% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 76.93% for the first quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio(1), which excludes amortization, was 59.76% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 60.28% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 62.37% for the first quarter of 2024.
"Shore Bank had a good start to 2025 with record net interest income and stable expenses driving improvements in our net interest margin, return on assets and operating leverage," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares. "Funding costs have trended lower and are expected to decline further as higher-cost seasonal municipal deposits roll off. Asset yields are expected to continue to increase as loans and securities reprice higher. We remain committed to disciplined expense management to drive sustained improvements in operating efficiency.
"We are also pleased to welcome Charlie Cullum to our executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer," continued Mr. Burke. "His extensive experience and financial expertise will be a valuable asset to our organization. We also extend our sincere appreciation to Todd Capitani for his outstanding service, exceptional leadership, and unwavering commitment over the years. We wish him the best in his well-earned retirement and future pursuits."
(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $6.18 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $54.2 million, or 0.9%, when compared to $6.23 billion at December 31, 2024. The aggregate decrease was primarily due to the decrease of cash and cash equivalents of $70.8 million and investments held to maturity of $11.5 million, partially offset by an increase of investment securities available for sale of $29.9 million.
The Company's tangible common equity ratio at March 31, 2025 was 7.46%, compared to 7.17% at December 31, 2024. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2025 were 10.37% and 12.52%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2025 were 11.09% and 12.33%, respectively. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were $2.12 billion or 357.37%, and $2.08 billion or 359.52%, respectively. Non-owner occupied construction loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were $365.7 million or 61.69%, and $336.0 million or 57.99%, respectively.
CRE loans at March 31, 2025 were $2.54 billion compared to $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024. The following table provides the stratification of the classes of CRE loans at March 31, 2025.
March 31, 2025
Owner Occupied
Non-Owner Occupied
($ in thousands)
Average LTV (1)
Average
Loan
Average LTV (1)
Average
Loan
Office, medical
44.65 %
$ 598
$ 32,316
51.79 %
$ 1,900
$ 104,520
Office, govt. or govt. contractor
50.74
627
5,015
56.58
2,919
49,622
Office, other
49.13
496
96,259
48.37
1,296
213,758
Office, total
48.27
522
133,590
49.00
1,017
367,900
Retail
50.23
605
62,905
49.60
2,413
456,056
Multi-family (5+ units)
-
-
-
55.69
2,303
271,812
Motel/hotel
-
-
-
44.11
4,092
196,400
Industrial/warehouse
48.54
655
97,645
48.56
1,502
208,714
Marine/boat slips
29.66
1,470
44,109
39.71
2,222
15,553
Restaurant
49.03
1,017
60,018
47.97
1,033
46,470
Church
34.81
894
63,500
13.48
2,408
2,408
Other
41.69
1,006
244,340
54.00
609
553,407
Total CRE loans, gross(3)
44.36
774
$ 706,107
51.28
1,251
$ 2,118,720
(1)
Loan-to-value ("LTV") is determined based on latest available appraisal against current bank owned principal. Loans without an updated appraisal utilized the original transaction value.
(2)
Loan balance includes deferred fees and costs.
(3)
CRE loans include land and construction.
The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $501.5 million, or 10.5% of total loans at March 31, 2025. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio included medical tenants of $136.8 million, or 27.3% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at March 31, 2025. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio also included government or government contractor tenants of $54.6 million, or 10.9% of the total office CRE loan portfolio for the same period. At March 31, 2025, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio was 1.8x and the average LTV was 49.00%.
There were 493 loans in the office CRE portfolio with an average loan size of $1.0 million and median loan size of $388 thousand. LTV estimates for the office CRE portfolio at March 31, 2025 are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.
LTV Range ($ in thousands)
Loan Count
Loan Balance
% of Office CRE
Less than or equal to 50%
244
$ 180,087
35.9 %
50%-60%
74
114,897
22.9
60%-70%
92
120,333
24.0
70%-80%
70
75,618
15.1
Greater than 80%
13
10,555
2.1
Grand Total
493
$ 501,490
100.0 %
The Bank had 18 office CRE loans with balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $163.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to 18 office CRE loans totaling $164.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 74.3% was secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 97.1% was secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $2.2 million were classified as special mention or substandard at March 31, 2025. The Bank did not have any charge-offs related to the office CRE portfolio during 2025.
At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets were $18.9 million, or 0.3% of total assets, and $24.8 million, or 0.4% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets decreased $5.9 million, primarily due to a commercial real estate nonaccrual loan and a decrease in repossessed marine assets of $886 thousand. When comparing March 31, 2025 to March 31, 2024, nonperforming assets increased $2.5 million, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $2.6 million and an increase in repossessed marine loans of $584 thousand.
Total deposits decreased $68.0 million, or 1.2%, to $5.46 billion at March 31, 2025 when compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing checking deposits of $125.6 million, partially offset by an increase in time deposits of $60.8 million. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by seasonal municipal run-offs of deposits. The yield on interest-bearing deposits was 2.94% at March 31, 2025 compared to 3.12% at December 31, 2024.
Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits was $5.51 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $5.58 billion at December 31, 2024. The Bank had a $50.0 million FHLB advance at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. The advance consisted of an 18-month Bermuda Convertible note of $50.0 million. The Bank had zero brokered deposits at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Total reciprocal?deposits?were $1.46 billion?at March 31, 2025 and $1.65 billion at December 31, 2024.?
The Bank's uninsured deposits were $940.6 million, or 17.2% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, were $775.6 million, or 14.2%, for same period. At March 31, 2025, the Bank had approximately $1.35 billion of available liquidity, including $389.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $959.5 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks and $95.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.
Total stockholders' equity increased $11.4 million, or 2.1%, when compared to December 31, 2024, primarily due to current year earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses, partially offset by cash dividends paid. As of March 31, 2025, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 8.94% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) was 7.46%, compared to 8.68% and 7.17%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net interest income was $46.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $44.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans of $219 thousand, an increase in interest on investment securities of $168 thousand and a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $2.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest on deposits at other banks of $728 thousand. The increase in net interest income of $4.9 million when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in interest on deposits at other banks of $2.4 million, an increase in interest and fees on loans of $1.9 million and an increase in interest on investment securities of $582 thousand.
The Company's NIM increased to 3.24% for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.03% for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher core interest income. Core NIM increased for the comparable periods from 2.85% to 3.02%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields increased 17 bps and funding costs decreased 10 bps, for the comparable periods. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $2.4 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. All products repriced at favorable rates, and were partially offset by the seasonal run off of municipal deposits. The Company's NIM increased to 3.24% for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.08% for the first quarter of 2024. The Company's interest-earning asset yields increased to 5.35% for the first quarter of 2025 from 5.32% for the first quarter of 2024, while the cost of funds decreased 11 bps to 2.20% from 2.31% for the same periods.
The provision for credit losses was $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The comparable amounts were $780 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $407 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was due higher reserves related to growth in the construction to permanent loan portfolio partially offset by improved economic outlook. Coverage ratios remained flat at 1.21% at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024, and decreased from 1.23% at March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs decreased to $554 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $565 thousand for the first quarter of 2024.
Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $7.0 million, a decrease of $1.9 million from $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $436 thousand from $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. When comparing the first quarter of 2025 to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to lower other noninterest income of $847 thousand resulting from the absence of the gain on sale of other assets held for sale recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease in mortgage banking revenue of $531 thousand, driven by decreased mortgage servicing activity primarily related to prepayments. When comparing the first quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2024, the increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking activity, driven by increased mortgage servicing activity and lower prepayment rates.
Total noninterest expense of $33.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $196 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 expense of $33.9 million, and decreased $3.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 expense of $36.7 million. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefit expenses. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the absence of the losses related to the credit card fraud incident in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by higher salaries and benefits expense and software and data processing costs.
The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024 was 63.64%, 64.21% and 76.93%, respectively. Non-GAAP efficiency ratios(3) for the same periods were 59.76%, 60.28% and 62.37%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets, for the first quarter of 2025 was 1.77%, compared to 1.62% and 2.10% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio(1), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, was 1.65% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.50% and 1.62% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively.
Shore Bancshares Information
Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: general economic conditions, (including the interest rate environment, government economic and monetary policies, the strength of global financial markets and inflation/deflation and supply chain issues), whether national or regional, and conditions in the lending markets in which we participate that may have an adverse effect on the demand for our loans and other products, our credit quality and related levels of nonperforming assets and loan losses, and the value and salability of the real estate that we own or that is the collateral for our loans; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; the ability to effectively manage the information technology systems, including third-party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches, and risk related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; the ability to develop and use technologies to provide products and services that will satisfy customer demands; results of examinations of us by our regulators, including the possibility that our regulators may, among other things, require us to increase our reserve for loan losses or to write-down assets; changing bank regulatory conditions, policies or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, which could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or our subsidiary bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, regulation or prohibition of certain income producing activities or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; changes in market rates and prices may adversely impact the value of securities, loans, deposits and other financial instruments and the interest rate sensitivity of our balance sheet; our liquidity requirements could be adversely affected by changes in our assets and liabilities; our ability to prudently manage our growth and execute our strategy; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; competitive factors among financial services organizations, including product and pricing pressures and our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the growth and profitability of noninterest or fee income being less than expected; the effect of legislative or regulatory developments, including changes in laws concerning taxes, banking, securities, insurance and other aspects of the financial services industry; the effect of any change in federal government enforcement of federal laws affecting the cannabis industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the implementation of tariffs and other protectionist trade policies; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure or adjust the U.S. financial regulatory system; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; the impact of recent or future changes in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC") insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount, including any special assessments; he effect of fiscal and governmental policies of the U.S. federal government; climate change and other catastrophic events or disasters; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; and other factors that may affect our future results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (https://www.sec.gov).
The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited)
Q1 2025 vs.
Q1 2025 vs.
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2024
PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 46,110
$ 44,093
$ 43,345
$ 42,222
$ 41,214
4.6 %
11.9 %
Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
81
82
82
82
79
(1.2)
2.5
Net interest income
46,029
44,011
43,263
42,140
41,135
4.6
11.9
Provision for credit losses
1,028
780
1,470
2,081
407
31.8
152.6
Noninterest income
7,003
8,853
7,287
8,440
6,567
(20.9)
6.6
Noninterest expense
33,747
33,943
34,114
33,499
36,698
(0.6)
(8.0)
Income before income taxes
18,257
18,141
14,966
15,000
10,597
0.6
72.3
Income tax expense
4,493
4,859
3,777
3,766
2,413
(7.5)
86.2
Net income
$ 13,764
$ 13,282
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
3.6
68.2
Return on average assets
0.91 %
0.86 %
0.77 %
0.77 %
0.57 %
5 bp
34 bp
Return on average assets excluding amortization of
1.00
0.94
0.90
0.91
0.94
6
6
Return on average equity
10.20
9.82
8.41
8.70
6.38
38
382
Return on average tangible equity - non-GAAP(1)
13.74
13.37
12.37
12.85
13.39
37
35
Interest rate spread
2.30
2.02
2.06
2.11
2.34
28
(4)
Net interest margin
3.24
3.03
3.17
3.11
3.08
21
16
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
63.64
64.21
67.49
66.23
76.93
(57)
(1,329)
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP(1)
59.76
60.28
62.10
61.05
62.37
(52)
(261)
Noninterest income to average assets
0.46
0.57
0.50
0.58
0.46
(11)
-
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.23
2.19
2.34
2.31
2.56
4
(33)
Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP
1.77
1.62
1.84
1.73
2.10
15
(33)
Net operating expense to average assets - non-GAAP(1)
1.65
1.50
1.65
1.55
1.62
15
3
PER SHARE DATA
Basic net income per common share
$ 0.41
$ 0.40
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
$ 0.25
2.5 %
64.0 %
Diluted net income per common share
0.41
0.40
0.34
0.34
0.25
2.5
64.0
Dividends paid per common share
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
-
-
Book value per common share at period end
16.55
16.23
16.00
15.74
15.51
2.0
6.7
Tangible book value per common share at period end - non-GAAP(1)
13.58
13.19
12.88
12.54
12.24
3.0
11.0
Common share market value at period end
13.54
15.85
13.99
11.45
11.50
(14.6)
17.7
Common share intraday price:
High
$ 17.24
$ 17.61
$ 14.99
$ 11.90
$ 14.38
(2.1) %
19.9 %
Low
13.15
13.21
11.03
10.06
10.56
(0.5)
24.5
(1)
See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued
Q1 2025 vs.
Q1 2025 vs.
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2024
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Loans
$ 4,784,991
$ 4,796,245
$ 4,734,001
$ 4,706,510
$ 4,655,183
(0.2) %
2.8 %
Investment securities
664,655
655,610
656,375
706,079
655,323
1.4
1.4
Earning assets
5,768,080
5,798,454
5,435,311
5,459,961
5,387,782
(0.5)
7.1
Assets
6,129,241
6,163,497
5,810,492
5,839,328
5,774,824
(0.6)
6.1
Deposits
5,417,514
5,461,583
5,086,348
5,064,974
5,142,658
(0.8)
5.3
FHLB advances
50,000
50,000
83,500
143,769
4,000
-
1150.0
Subordinated debt & TRUPS
73,840
73,578
72,946
72,680
72,418
0.4
2.0
Stockholders' equity
547,443
538,184
529,155
519,478
515,976
1.7
6.1
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
Net charge-offs
$ 554
$ 1,333
$ 1,379
$ 886
$ 565
(58.4) %
(2.0) %
Nonaccrual loans
$ 15,402
$ 21,008
$ 14,844
$ 14,837
$ 12,776
(26.7) %
20.6 %
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
894
294
454
414
1,560
204.1
(42.7)
Other real estate owned and repossessed property
2,608
3,494
485
1,739
2,024
(25.4)
28.9
Total nonperforming assets
$ 18,904
$ 24,796
$ 15,783
$ 16,990
$ 16,360
(23.8)
15.6
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued
Q1 2025 vs.
Q1 2025 vs.
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2024
CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Period-end equity to assets
8.94 %
8.68 %
9.01 %
8.92 %
8.84 %
26 bp
10 bp
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - non-GAAP(1)
7.46
7.17
7.39
7.23
7.11
29
35
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.05 %
0.11 %
0.12 %
0.08 %
0.05 %
(6) bp
- bp
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans
1.21 %
1.21 %
1.24 %
1.24 %
1.23 %
- bp
(2) bp
Nonaccrual loans
376.85
275.66
395.24
394.14
448.78
10,119
(7,193)
Nonperforming assets
307.04
233.55
371.72
344.19
350.46
7,349
(4,342)
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.32 %
0.44 %
0.31 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
(12) bp
5 bp
As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned and repossessed property:
Nonperforming assets
0.40 %
0.52 %
0.33 %
0.36 %
0.35 %
(12) bp
5 bp
As a percent of total assets:
Nonaccrual loans
0.25 %
0.34 %
0.25 %
0.25 %
0.22 %
(9) bp
3 bp
Nonperforming assets
0.31
0.40
0.27
0.29
0.28
(9)
3
(1)
See the Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Measures tables.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued
Q1 2025 vs.
Q1 2025 vs.
($ in thousands)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2024
The Company Amounts
Common Tier 1 Capital
$ 470,223
$ 458,258
$ 446,402
$ 435,238
$ 421,670
2.61 %
11.51 %
Tier 1 Capital
500,149
488,105
476,170
464,554
450,907
2.47
10.92
Total Capital
603,928
591,228
579,664
567,680
552,657
2.15
9.28
Risk Weighted Assets
4,823,833
4,852,564
4,816,165
4,803,230
4,729,930
(0.59)
1.99
The Company Ratios
Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA
9.75 %
9.44 %
9.27 %
9.06 %
8.91 %
31 bp
84 bp
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
10.37
10.06
9.89
9.67
9.53
31
84
Total Capital to RWA
12.52
12.18
12.04
11.82
11.68
34
84
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)
8.27
8.02
8.31
8.07
7.93
25
34
The Bank Amounts
Common Tier 1 Capital
$ 534,824
$ 521,453
$ 509,511
$ 501,003
$ 487,494
2.56 %
9.71 %
Tier 1 Capital
534,824
521,453
509,511
501,003
487,494
2.56
9.71
Total Capital
594,550
580,706
569,317
560,625
545,922
2.38
8.91
Risk Weighted Assets
4,821,975
4,851,903
4,808,058
4,796,512
4,723,872
(0.62)
2.08
The Bank Ratios
Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA
11.09 %
10.75 %
10.60 %
10.45 %
10.32 %
34 bp
77 bp
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
11.09
10.75
10.60
10.45
10.32
34
77
Total Capital to RWA
12.33
11.97
11.84
11.69
11.56
36
77
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)
8.84
8.58
8.90
8.71
8.58
26
26
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
compared to
($ in thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 46,886
$ 44,008
$ 52,363
$ 50,090
$ 43,079
6.5 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
342,120
415,843
131,258
88,793
71,481
(17.7)
Cash and cash equivalents
389,006
459,851
183,621
138,883
114,560
(15.4)
Investment securities:
Available for sale, at fair value
179,148
149,212
133,339
131,594
179,496
20.1
Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
469,572
481,077
484,583
499,431
503,822
(2.4)
Equity securities, at fair value
5,945
5,814
5,950
5,699
5,681
2.3
Restricted securities, at cost
20,411
20,253
20,253
21,725
17,863
0.8
Loans held for sale, at fair value
15,717
19,606
26,877
27,829
13,767
(19.8)
Loans held for investment
4,777,489
4,771,988
4,733,909
4,705,737
4,648,725
0.1
Less: allowance for credit losses
(58,042)
(57,910)
(58,669)
(58,478)
(57,336)
(0.2)
Loans, net
4,719,447
4,714,078
4,675,240
4,647,259
4,591,389
0.1
Premises and equipment, net
81,692
81,806
81,663
82,176
83,084
(0.1)
Goodwill
63,266
63,266
63,266
63,266
63,266
-
Other intangible assets, net
36,033
38,311
40,609
42,945
45,515
(5.9)
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
5,535
5,874
5,309
5,995
5,821
(5.8)
Right-of-use assets
11,709
11,385
11,384
11,762
12,153
2.8
Cash surrender value on life insurance
105,040
104,421
103,729
102,969
102,321
0.6
Accrued interest receivable
20,555
19,570
19,992
19,641
19,541
5.0
Deferred income taxes
31,428
31,857
32,191
36,078
38,978
(1.3)
Other assets
22,059
24,382
29,698
26,765
28,447
(9.5)
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 6,176,563
$ 6,230,763
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
(0.9)
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued
March 31, 2025
compared to
($ in thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 1,565,017
$ 1,562,815
$ 1,571,393
$ 1,587,252
$ 1,200,680
0.1 %
Interest-bearing checking
852,480
978,076
751,533
658,512
1,101,954
(12.8)
Money market and savings
1,800,529
1,805,884
1,634,140
1,689,343
1,712,303
(0.3)
Time deposits
1,242,319
1,181,561
1,268,657
1,213,778
1,169,342
5.1
Total deposits
5,460,345
5,528,336
5,225,723
5,148,885
5,184,279
(1.2)
FHLB advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
81,000
-
-
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")
29,926
29,847
29,768
29,316
29,237
0.3
Subordinated debt
44,053
43,870
43,688
43,504
43,322
0.4
Total borrowings
123,979
123,717
123,456
153,820
72,559
0.2
Lease liabilities
12,183
11,844
11,816
12,189
12,552
2.9
Other liabilities
27,586
25,800
23,438
26,340
41,086
6.9
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,624,093
5,689,697
5,384,433
5,341,234
5,310,476
(1.2)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
333
333
333
333
332
-
Additional paid in capital
358,572
358,112
357,580
356,994
356,464
0.1
Retained earnings
199,898
190,166
180,884
173,716
166,490
5.1
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,333)
(7,545)
(5,526)
(8,260)
(8,058)
16.1
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
552,470
541,066
533,271
522,783
515,228
2.1
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 6,176,563
$ 6,230,763
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
(0.9)
Period-end common shares outstanding
33,374,265
33,332,177
33,326,772
33,214,522
33,210,522
0.1
Book value per common share
$ 16.55
$ 16.23
$ 16.00
$ 15.74
$ 15.51
2.0
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)
Q1 2025 vs.
Q1 2025 vs.
compared to
compared to
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2024
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$ 67,647
$ 67,428
$ 69,157
$ 67,292
$ 65,754
0.3 %
2.9 %
Interest on investment securities:
Taxable
5,001
4,833
4,962
5,230
4,419
3.5
13.2
Tax-exempt
6
6
6
6
6
-
-
Interest on deposits with other banks
3,409
4,137
564
578
960
(17.6)
255.1
Total interest income
76,063
76,404
74,689
73,106
71,139
(0.5)
6.9
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
28,070
30,363
28,856
27,585
28,497
(7.6)
(1.5)
Interest on short-term borrowings
-
-
491
1,584
56
-
(100.0)
Interest on long-term borrowings
1,964
2,030
2,079
1,797
1,451
(3.3)
35.4
Total interest expense
30,034
32,393
31,426
30,966
30,004
(7.3)
0.1
NET INTEREST INCOME
46,029
44,011
43,263
42,140
41,135
4.6
11.9
Provision for credit losses
1,028
780
1,470
2,081
407
31.8
152.6
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
45,001
43,231
41,793
40,059
40,728
4.1
10.5
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,514
1,606
1,543
1,493
1,507
(5.7)
0.5
Trust and investment fee income
823
857
880
896
734
(4.0)
12.1
Gain on sale of loans held for sale
966
1,221
1,961
1,131
708
(20.9)
36.4
Interchange credits
1,577
1,726
1,711
1,717
1,587
(8.6)
(0.6)
Mortgage banking revenue
274
805
(784)
852
93
(66.0)
194.6
Title Company revenue
117
59
100
165
78
98.3
50.0
Other noninterest income
1,732
2,579
1,876
2,186
1,860
(32.8)
(6.9)
Total noninterest income
$ 7,003
$ 8,853
$ 7,287
$ 8,440
$ 6,567
(20.9)
6.6
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued
Q1 2025 vs.
Q1 2025 vs.
compared to
compared to
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2024
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 16,440
$ 17,209
$ 16,523
$ 16,900
$ 15,949
(4.5) %
3.1 %
Occupancy expense
2,538
2,474
2,384
2,432
2,416
2.6
5.1
Furniture and equipment expense
853
760
876
900
904
12.2
(5.6)
Software and data processing
4,691
4,512
4,419
4,219
4,021
4.0
16.7
Directors' fees
348
460
443
359
295
(24.4)
18.0
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,278
2,298
2,336
2,569
2,576
(0.9)
(11.6)
FDIC insurance premium expense
1,091
1,013
1,160
1,089
1,150
7.7
(5.1)
Legal and professional fees
1,613
1,521
1,362
1,354
1,599
6.1
0.9
Fraud losses(1)
105
98
673
62
4,502
7.1
(97.7)
Other noninterest expense
3,790
3,598
3,938
3,615
3,286
5.3
15.3
Total noninterest expense
33,747
33,943
34,114
33,499
36,698
(0.6)
(8.0)
Income before income taxes
18,257
18,141
14,966
15,000
10,597
0.6
72.3
Income tax expense
4,493
4,859
3,777
3,766
2,413
(7.5)
86.2
NET INCOME
$ 13,764
$ 13,282
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
3.6
68.2
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
33,351
33,327
33,318
33,234
33,189
0.1 %
0.5 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
33,375
33,364
33,339
33,234
33,191
- %
0.6 %
Basic net income per common share
$ 0.41
$ 0.40
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
$ 0.25
2.5 %
64.0 %
Diluted net income per common share
$ 0.41
$ 0.40
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
$ 0.25
2.5 %
64.0 %
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
- %
- %
(1)
Fraud losses for the third quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 include $337 thousand and $4.3 million in losses related to the one-time online credit card account opening event. The third quarter of 2024 expense of $337 thousand was related to non-recurring data processing charges to close the fraudulent accounts.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Earning assets
Loans(1), (2), (3)
Commercial real estate
$ 2,541,527
$ 35,889
5.73 %
$ 2,518,884
$ 35,633
5.69 %
$ 2,551,903
$ 36,036
5.62 %
Residential real estate
1,347,035
18,462
5.56
1,276,191
17,241
5.43
1,358,066
18,142
5.31
Construction
352,323
5,526
6.36
300,117
4,404
5.90
336,094
5,304
6.28
Commercial
232,900
3,705
6.45
221,356
4,114
7.48
229,676
3,792
6.57
Consumer
304,520
4,058
5.40
331,178
4,272
5.19
313,686
4,080
5.17
Credit cards
6,686
86
5.22
7,457
167
9.01
6,820
154
8.98
Total loans
4,784,991
67,726
5.74
4,655,183
65,831
5.69
4,796,245
67,508
5.60
Investment securities
Taxable
664,002
5,001
3.01
654,663
4,419
2.70
654,955
4,833
2.95
Tax-exempt(1)
653
8
4.90
660
8
4.85
655
8
4.89
Interest-bearing deposits
318,434
3,409
4.34
77,276
960
5.00
346,599
4,137
4.75
Total earning assets
5,768,080
76,144
5.35
5,387,782
71,218
5.32
5,798,454
76,486
5.25
Cash and due from banks
43,526
49,499
43,444
Other assets
375,929
395,023
380,321
Allowance for credit losses
(58,294)
(57,480)
(58,722)
Total assets
$ 6,129,241
$ 5,774,824
$ 6,163,497
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing checking
$ 859,698
$ 7,025
3.31 %
$ 1,110,524
$ 6,362
2.30 %
$ 901,764
$ 7,898
3.48 %
Money market and savings deposits
1,799,707
10,015
2.26
1,669,074
10,160
2.45
1,733,934
10,331
2.37
Time deposits
1,208,250
11,030
3.70
1,179,572
11,724
4.00
1,232,480
12,134
3.92
Brokered deposits
-
-
-
20,465
251
4.93
-
-
-
Interest-bearing deposits(4)
3,867,655
28,070
2.94
3,979,635
28,497
2.88
3,868,178
30,363
3.12
FHLB advances
50,000
598
4.85
4,000
56
5.63
50,000
618
4.92
Subordinated debt and Guaranteed
73,840
1,366
7.50
72,418
1,451
8.06
73,578
1,412
7.63
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,991,495
30,034
3.05
4,056,053
30,004
2.98
3,991,756
32,393
3.23
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,549,859
1,163,023
1,593,405
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
40,444
39,772
40,152
Stockholders' equity
547,443
515,976
538,184
Total liabilities and stockholders'
$ 6,129,241
$ 5,774,824
$ 6,163,497
Net interest income
$ 46,110
$ 41,214
$ 44,093
Net interest spread
2.30 %
2.34 %
2.02 %
Net interest margin
3.24
3.08
3.03
Cost of funds
2.20
2.31
2.31
Cost of deposits
2.10
2.23
2.21
Cost of debt
6.43
7.93
6.54
(1)
All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3)
Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $3.7 million, $4.2 million and $3.2 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(4)
Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit discount and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $334 thousand, $367 thousand and $412 thousand of amortization of deposits premium, and $232 thousand, $220 thousand, and $232 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible equity (1):
Net income
$ 13,764
$ 13,282
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
Net income - annualized (A)
$ 55,821
$ 52,839
$ 44,513
$ 45,183
$ 32,916
Net income
$ 13,764
$ 13,282
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
Add: Amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax
1,717
1,683
1,746
1,924
1,989
Add: Credit card fraud losses, net of tax
-
-
252
-
3,339
Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets, net of tax
(339)
(329)
-
-
-
Net income, excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card fraud losses
15,142
14,636
13,187
13,158
13,512
Net income, excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card fraud losses
$ 61,409
$ 58,226
$ 52,461
$ 52,921
$ 54,345
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.91 %
0.86 %
0.77 %
0.77 %
0.57 %
Return on average assets excluding net amortization of other intangible assets, credit card
1.00 %
0.94 %
0.90 %
0.91 %
0.94 %
Average assets
$ 6,129,241
$ 6,163,497
$ 5,810,492
$ 5,839,328
$ 5,774,824
Average stockholders' equity (C)
$ 547,443
$ 538,184
$ 529,155
$ 519,478
$ 515,976
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangible
(100,514)
(102,794)
(105,136)
(107,594)
(110,167)
Average tangible equity (D)
$ 446,929
$ 435,390
$ 424,019
$ 411,884
$ 405,809
Return on average equity (GAAP) (A)/(C)
10.20 %
9.82 %
8.41 %
8.70 %
6.38 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (A)/(D)
12.49 %
12.14 %
10.50 %
10.97 %
8.11 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (B)/(D)
13.74 %
13.37 %
12.37 %
12.85 %
13.39 %
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio (2):
Noninterest expense (E)
$ 33,747
$ 33,943
$ 34,114
$ 33,499
$ 36,698
Less: Amortization of other intangible assets
(2,278)
(2,298)
(2,336)
(2,569)
(2,576)
Less: Credit card fraud losses
-
-
(337)
-
(4,323)
Adjusted noninterest expense (F)
$ 31,469
$ 31,645
$ 31,441
$ 30,930
$ 29,799
Net interest income (G)
$ 46,029
$ 44,011
$ 43,263
$ 42,140
$ 41,135
Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
81
82
82
82
79
Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)
$ 46,110
$ 44,093
$ 43,345
$ 42,222
$ 41,214
Noninterest income (I)
$ 7,003
$ 8,853
$ 7,287
$ 8,440
$ 6,567
Investment securities losses (gains)
-
-
-
-
-
Less: Sale and fair value of held for sale assets
(450)
(450)
-
-
-
Adjusted noninterest income (J)
$ 6,553
$ 8,403
$ 7,287
$ 8,440
$ 6,567
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (E)/(G)+(I)
63.64 %
64.21 %
67.49 %
66.23 %
76.93 %
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (F)/(H)+(J)
59.76 %
60.28 %
62.10 %
61.05 %
62.37 %
Net operating expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.77 %
1.62 %
1.84 %
1.73 %
2.10 %
Net operating expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.65 %
1.50 %
1.65 %
1.55 %
1.62 %
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share (1):
Stockholders' equity (K)
$ 552,470
$ 541,066
$ 533,271
$ 522,783
$ 515,228
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(99,299)
(101,577)
(103,875)
(106,211)
(108,781)
Tangible equity (L)
$ 453,171
$ 439,489
$ 429,396
$ 416,572
$ 406,447
Shares outstanding (M)
33,374
33,332
33,327
33,272
33,211
Book value per common share (GAAP) (K)/(M)
$ 16.55
$ 16.23
$ 16.00
$ 15.71
$ 15.51
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (L)/(M)
$ 13.58
$ 13.19
$ 12.88
$ 12.52
$ 12.24
The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets (1):
Stockholders' equity (N)
$ 552,470
$ 541,066
$ 533,271
$ 522,783
$ 515,228
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(99,299)
(101,577)
(103,875)
(106,211)
(108,781)
Tangible equity (O)
$ 453,171
$ 439,489
$ 429,396
$ 416,572
$ 406,447
Assets (P)
$ 6,176,563
$ 6,230,763
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(99,299)
(101,577)
(103,875)
(106,211)
(108,781)
Tangible assets (Q)
$ 6,077,264
$ 6,129,186
$ 5,813,829
$ 5,757,806
$ 5,716,923
Period-end equity/assets (GAAP) (N)/(P)
8.94 %
8.68 %
9.01 %
8.92 %
8.84 %
Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (O)/(Q)
7.46 %
7.17 %
7.39 %
7.23 %
7.11 %
(1)
Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.
(2)
Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Company
($ in thousands)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Common equity
$ 552,470
$ 541,066
$ 533,271
$ 522,783
$ 515,228
Goodwill(1)
(61,300)
(61,362)
(61,397)
(61,460)
(61,523)
Core deposit intangible(2)
(27,280)
(28,991)
(30,572)
(32,313)
(34,235)
DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carry forwards
-
-
(426)
(2,032)
(5,858)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
6,333
7,545
5,526
8,260
8,058
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
470,223
458,258
446,402
435,238
421,670
TRUPS
29,926
29,847
29,768
29,316
29,237
Tier 1 Capital
500,149
488,105
476,170
464,554
450,907
Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments
59,726
59,253
59,806
59,622
58,428
Subordinated notes
44,053
43,870
43,688
43,504
43,322
Total Capital
$ 603,928
$ 591,228
$ 579,664
$ 567,680
$ 552,657
Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")
$ 4,823,833
$ 4,852,564
$ 4,816,165
$ 4,803,230
$ 4,729,930
Average Assets ("AA")
6,050,310
6,083,760
5,729,576
5,756,260
5,684,150
Common Tier 1 Capital to RWA
9.75 %
9.44 %
9.27 %
9.06 %
8.91 %
Tier 1 Capital to RWA
10.37
10.06
9.89
9.67
9.53
Total Capital to RWA
12.52
12.18
12.04
11.82
11.68
Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)(3)
8.27
8.02
8.31
8.07
7.93
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Bank
($ in thousands)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Common equity
$ 617,071
$ 604,261
$ 595,954
$ 587,283
$ 579,520
Goodwill(1)
(61,300)
(61,362)
(61,397)
(61,460)
(61,523)
Core deposit intangible(2)
(27,280)
(28,991)
(30,572)
(32,313)
(34,235)
DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carry forwards
-
-
-
(767)
(4,326)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
6,333
7,545
5,526
8,260
8,058
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
534,824
521,453
509,511
501,003
487,494
Tier 1 Capital
534,824
521,453
509,511
501,003
487,494
Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments
59,726
59,253
59,806
59,622
58,428
Total Capital
$ 594,550
$ 580,706
$ 569,317
$ 560,625
$ 545,922
Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")
$ 4,821,975
$ 4,851,903
$ 4,808,058
$ 4,796,512
$ 4,723,872
Average Assets ("AA")
6,050,130
6,077,540
5,721,995
5,750,604
5,679,282
(1)
Goodwill is net of deferred tax liability.
(2)
Core deposit intangible is net of deferred tax liability.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Summary of Loan Portfolio (Unaudited)
Portfolio loans are summarized by loan type as follows:
($ in thousands)
March 31, 2025
%
December 31, 2024
%
September 30, 2024
%
June 30, 2024
%
March 31, 2024
%
Portfolio Loans by Loan Type
Commercial real estate
$ 2,544,107
53.2 %
$ 2,557,806
53.6 %
$ 2,535,004
53.5 %
$ 2,546,114
54.1 %
$ 2,531,076
54.5 %
Residential real estate
1,325,858
27.8
1,329,406
27.9
1,312,375
27.7
1,280,973
27.2
1,256,925
27.0
Construction
366,218
7.7
335,999
7.0
337,113
7.1
327,875
7.0
299,133
6.4
Commercial
234,499
4.9
237,932
5.0
225,083
4.8
218,987
4.6
229,594
4.9
Consumer
300,007
6.3
303,746
6.4
317,149
6.7
324,480
6.9
325,076
7.0
Credit cards
6,800
0.1
7,099
0.1
7,185
0.2
7,308
0.2
6,921
0.2
Total loans
4,777,489
100.0 %
4,771,988
100.0 %
4,733,909
100.0 %
4,705,737
100.0 %
4,648,725
100.0 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(58,042)
(57,910)
(58,669)
(58,478)
(57,336)
Total loans, net
$ 4,719,447
$ 4,714,078
$ 4,675,240
$ 4,647,259
$ 4,591,389
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Classified Assets and Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)
Classified assets and nonperforming assets are summarized as follows:
($ in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Classified loans
Substandard
$ 19,434
$ 24,675
$ 22,798
$ 17,409
$ 13,403
Total classified loans
19,434
24,675
22,798
17,409
13,403
Special mention loans
33,456
33,519
14,385
25,549
27,192
Total classified and special mention loans
$ 52,890
$ 58,194
$ 37,183
$ 42,958
$ 40,595
Classified loans
$ 19,434
$ 24,675
$ 22,798
$ 17,409
$ 13,403
Other real estate owned
179
179
179
179
179
Repossessed assets
2,429
3,315
306
1,560
1,845
Total classified assets
$ 22,042
$ 28,169
$ 23,283
$ 19,148
$ 15,427
Classified assets to total assets
0.36 %
0.45 %
0.39 %
0.33 %
0.26 %
Nonaccrual loans
$ 15,402
$ 21,008
$ 14,844
$ 14,837
$ 12,776
90+ days delinquent accruing
894
294
454
414
1,560
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
179
179
179
179
179
Repossessed property
2,429
3,315
306
1,560
1,845
Total nonperforming assets
$ 18,904
$ 24,796
$ 15,783
$ 16,990
$ 16,360
Accruing borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans ("BEFD")
1,642
1,662
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets and BEFDs modifications
$ 20,546
$ 26,458
$ 15,783
$ 16,990
$ 16,360
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.31 %
0.40 %
0.27 %
0.29 %
0.28 %
Total assets
$ 6,176,563
$ 6,230,763
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
