John Galt Solutions' Customer Continental Highlights How to Transform Data Into Intelligent Decisions at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, invites attendees of the 2025 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Orlando, FL to the session, "How Continental Tire Transforms Data into Intelligent Decisions". This live presentation on May 6th, 2025, will feature Vince Rosacco, Director of Operations at Continental Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers and a John Galt Solutions customer.

As supply chain complexity continues to increase, businesses must find new ways to leverage data for smarter decision-making. In this engaging session, Rosacco will share how Continental Tire transforms data into intelligent decisions that drive critical supply chain actions.

Attendees will gain firsthand insights into how Continental Tire makes the most of data visibility, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics in supply chain planning to anticipate customer needs, accelerate decision-making, and optimize supply chain operations. With a customer-centric approach, the company continuously refines its processes to ensure seamless distribution, while maintaining cost efficiency and agility to strengthen its competitive edge in a rapidly evolving industry.

Session at a Glance

Title: How Continental Tire Transforms Data into Intelligent Decisions

Speakers: Vince Rosacco, Director of Operations at Continental Tire

When: Tuesday, May 6 at 11:30am

Where:?Gartner Supply Chain Planning Symposium/Xpo,Southern Hemisphere II, Dolphin Resort

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

About Continental Tire the Americas, LLC.

Based in Fort Mill, S.C., Continental Tire the Americas, LLC manufactures and distributes a complete premium line of passenger, light truck and commercial tires for original equipment and replacement markets. Our ultra-high, performance tires include award-winning technologies that focus on safety, help save money, and reduce CO2 emissions. Continental's premium products are available at leading independent tire dealers, car dealers, online tire dealers and mass retail companies across North America. Continental Tire is a proud supporter of Alive at 25 (National Safety Council), AMG Driving Academy, BMW Car Club of America (BMWCCA), BMW Performance Driving Centers, , Gunther Werks, Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, Major League Soccer (MLS), Petty's Garage, ROUSH Performance, Saleen Automotive, Toyota's GR Cup, Universal Technical Institute, and the USF Pro Championships. For more information visit: www.continentaltire.com

