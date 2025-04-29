WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note even as world markets geared for a slew of economic data releases worldwide. Anxiety ahead of the interest rate decision by Bank of Japan on Thursday also weighed on sentiment. Overall crypto market capitalization has added half a percent in the past 24 hours.Data released just a while ago showed job openings in the U.S. decreasing to 7.19 million in March from 7.57 million in the previous month. Markets had expected a level of 7.48 million.Key economic data releases on the anvil from the U.S. include GDP and PCE-based inflation readings on Wednesday, Manufacturing PMI update on Thursday and the monthly payrolls data on Friday. GDP and inflation updates are also due from the Euro region during the week. The data could throw hints at the potential direction and magnitude of interest rates and are keenly watched by crypto markets.The dollar's strength on Tuesday after a half percentage slippage on Monday also swayed crypto market sentiment. The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently at 99.14, versus the low of 98.90 recorded on Monday.Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.98 trillion, implying overnight gains of 0.50 percent. The 24-hour trading volume slipped 5 percent overnight to $78 billion.Bitcoin gained 0.5 percent overnight to trade at $95,156. It is currently trading 13 percent below the all-time-high at $109,114 recorded on January 20. The original cryptocurrency traded between $95,469 and $93,498 during the past 24 hours.The leading cryptocurrency with an overall market share of 63.3 percent is trading with gains of 4.9 percent over the 7-day horizon and 14.9 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains exceed 1.8 percent.Ethereum rallied 1.8 percent overnight to trade at $1,821. Ether is holding on to gains of 9.1 percent in the past week. Losses however exceed 45 percent till date in 2025. Ether's current trading price is 63 percent below its all-time-high.Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $591 million on Monday versus $380 million a day earlier. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped inflows with $971 million whereas ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) topped outflows with $226 million.Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $64 million on Monday versus $104 million on Friday.4th ranked XRP slipped 0.4 percent overnight to trade at $2.28, around 40 percent below the all-time high.5th ranked BNB edged up 0.10 percent overnight at its current trading price of $603. The price of 6th ranked Solana gained 0.3 percent overnight to $148.8th ranked Dogecoin added 0.6 percent overnight to trade at $0.1793. DOGE is currently trading 76 percent below the record high.9th ranked Cardano also gained more than a percent overnight to trade at $0.7163. The trading price is 77 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.10th ranked TRON gained close to half percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2461.96th ranked Solayer (LAYER) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 16 percent. 72nd ranked Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) followed with gains of 14.7 percent.100th ranked DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 11.2 percent. 35th ranked OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) followed with overnight losses of 8.6 percent.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX