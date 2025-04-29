WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order that requires a commercial vehicle in the country to be properly qualified and proficient in English.The Order directs the Secretary of Transportation to rescind guidance that watered down the law requiring English proficiency for commercial drivers.It mandates revising out-of-service criteria to ensure drivers violating English proficiency rules are placed out-of-service, enhancing roadway safety.It instructs the Secretary of Transportation to review state issuance of non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses to identify any irregularities and ensure American drivers are validly licensed and qualified.The Order directs the Secretary of Transportation to carry out additional administrative, regulatory, or enforcement actions to improve the working conditions of America's truck drivers.Federal law mandates that commercial vehicle drivers read and speak English sufficiently, yet this requirement has not been enforced pursuant to Obama Administration guidance, compromising roadway safety as trucking fatalities have increased since this guidance was issued, the White House said.Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death in the United States, killing more than 120 people every day.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX