WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has imposed sanctions on 3 shipping companies and their ships delivering oil derivatives to the Houthis.The Houthis, which is part of the Iranian regime's network of terrorist proxies and partners, has deployed missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and naval mines to attack commercial ships in the Red Sea, threatening global freedom of navigation and international commerce. The Houthis also profit significantly from the shipment of goods through ports they control, profiting, in particular, from the discharge of refined petroleum products.The Houthis control the strategic Red Sea ports of Hudaydah, Ras Isa, and Al-Salif, funneling millions of dollars derived from port revenue and the seizure of refined petroleum products imported through these ports to fund their attack campaign against U.S. interests and those of its allies in the region. The group sells refined petroleum products delivered through these ports at exorbitant prices on Yemen's black market, which enables Houthi operatives to purchase military materials, creates an artificial shortage of essential goods for average Yemenis, and fuels rampant corruption among Houthi leaders.Marshall Islands-registered Zaas Shipping & Trading Co. facilitated the delivery of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) to the Houthi-controlled port of Ras Isa using the San Marino-flagged Tulip BZ.Mauritius-registered Bagsak Shipping Inc. facilitated the delivery of gas oil to the Houthi-controlled port of Ras Isa using the Panama-flagged Maisan.Marshall Islands-registered Great Success Shipping Co. facilitated the delivery of gas oil to the Houthi-controlled port of Ras Isa using the Panama-flagged White Whale.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX