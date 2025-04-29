ASM International NV: ASM announces start of €150 million share buyback program

Almere, The Netherlands

April 29, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that it will start a share buyback program of ASM's common shares of €150 million.

This program follows on ASM's announcement on February 25, 2025, that the Management Board authorized a share buyback program for up to €150 million. The program commences on April 30, 2025, and is to end as soon as the aggregate purchase price of the common shares acquired by ASM has reached €150 million, but ultimately by January 2026.

The share buyback program will take place within the limits of relevant laws and regulations, the existing authority granted at ASM's AGM held on May 13, 2024, and the authority (if granted) by the AGM meeting on May 12, 2025, and will be executed by a third party. ASM intends to use the repurchased shares to cover existing and expected future obligations under ongoing share programs for employees and board members. The total number of shares to be purchased in connection with the share buyback program shall not exceed 4,714,465.



ASM will update the market on the progress of the share buyback program on a weekly basis, starting on May 5, 2025. This information will also be published on ASM's website (www.asm.com).

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics, pandemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

