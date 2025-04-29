DOLFINES: Contract with Geodis Group

Montigny Le Bretonneux, April 29, 2025

Signature of a cooperation agreement with the GEODIS Group for the development and commercialization of the OHME in a port application

As part of its strategy to enhance the value of its non-strategic assets, DOLFINES today announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with GEODIS, via its subsidiary Sealogis, for the development and marketing of its OHME (Offshore Heavy Maintenance Enabler) tool in a port application. The OHME is a giant telescopic tower that allows the assembly and maintenance of offshore wind turbine components under optimal technological and economic conditions.

Under the terms of this agreement, DOLFINES will provide GEODIS with all the elements in its possession on the engineering already carried out of the version of the OHME Port, in order to develop a "Mobile XXL" version allowing the lifting of nacelles of up to 800/1,000 tons and thus position this technology as a viable alternative for port terminals to the annular cranes used for the assembly of floating wind turbines in Europe.

This ten-year agreement makes GEODIS the exclusive partner of DOLFINES in the further commercialization of the OHME Mobile XXL in several key markets in Europe. DOLFINES will remain the holder of all patents. GEODIS will be interested in the signed commercialization contracts.

Commenting on the signing, Adrien Bourdon Feniou, Chairman and CEO of DOLFINES, said: "We are very pleased to be able to associate the GEODIS Group with the development of our OHME tool, whose potential in terms of added value to the market for the installation, movement and maintenance of offshore wind turbines is already established. DOLFINES has invested significant amounts in OHME technology, and this agreement allows us to hope for a medium-term return on this investment once the "Mobile XXL" port version has been implemented.

In addition, we continue to look for a partner with whom we could develop, and market the "Jack Up" version of the OHME for use on barges for offshore wind power on the basis of the same contractual model. »

Nicolas Bonnier, Global Manager Offshore Wind Solution, Project Logistics at GEODIS, added: "GEODIS offers its customers, project developers, EPCIs and manufacturers, a very wide range of engineering, logistics and heavy-duty transportation services. As such, it attaches particular importance to innovative and sustainable solutions offered to offshore wind energy players. After an in-depth study of wind turbine assembly solutions, which are characterized by a lack of availability, a complex assembly process and high costs, we concluded that the "OHME Port" tool designed by DOLFINES could meet a high demand, adjusting its capacity to the new generation of wind turbines (15 MW - 20 MW). Our engineering teams are already working on the design of this OHME Mobile XXL upgrade. »

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

About GEODIS: www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a global leader in transportation and logistics, recognized for its expertise across the entire supply chain. As a growth partner for its customers, GEODIS operates in four business lines: International Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport and the European Road Network. The group operates a global network covering nearly 170 countries and 50,000 employees. In 2024, GEODIS generated sales of €11.3 billion. GEODIS is a company of the SNCF group.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - ISIN Code: FR001400SP13- Mnemonic Code: ALDOL - DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contact DOLFINES: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

