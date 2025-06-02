DOLFINES: Closing SOCOTEC

Montigny Le Bretonneux, June 2, 2025

DOLFINES completes the sale to SOCOTEC Power Services

of the Technical Audits activities of 8.2 France

DOLFINES, an expert in services to the renewable and conventional energy industry, today announced the signing of the sale of 8.2 France's Technical Audits activities to SOCOTEC Power Services. These activities will be deconsolidated on June 1, 2025. DOLFINES had announced on March 31 the signing of a LOI between the two parties.

Focused on wind and solar assets in France, 8.2 France's Technical Audit activities required, in order to continue their development in competitive markets, a critical size that DOLFINES could not give them in view of its strategic priorities. By joining SOCOTEC Power Services, a specialist with nearly 400 employees who are experts in carbon-free energies, they will benefit from the mutual contribution of commercial synergies and a geographical complementarity effect.

The resources resulting from this sale will enable DOLFINES to actively pursue its refocusing through the acquisition of high value-added service companies in the offshore wind energy sectors as well as in the Technical Assistance and Consulting sectors, with particular importance given to the international market, which is one of DOLFINES' major strategic priorities.

About DOLFINES : www.dolfines.com

DOLFINES is an operational excellence consulting company. Our mission is to help our clients create sustainable, safe and profitable work cultures by supporting them on the three pillars of risk management: human capital, industrial asset management and operational management systems. Our twenty-five years of activity at the service of major national and international operators, public and private, in the energy sector give us a unique capacity for mobility and international projection.

About SOCOTEC: www.socotec.fr

The SOCOTEC Group is now one of the world leaders in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) in Construction, Infrastructure, Environment and Industry with a consolidated annual turnover of €1.6 billion in 2024. Present in 27 countries, the group ensures the integrity and performance of assets and the safety of people. SOCOTEC supports its customers throughout the life cycle of their projects and positions itself with them as a sustainable partner. The SOCOTEC Power Services subsidiary is the SOCOTEC Group's entity dedicated to carbon-free energies, which brings together teams specializing in nuclear and renewable energies (wind, solar, hydro, bioenergy).

