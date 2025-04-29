Husqvarna AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Husqvarna AB (publ)

Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Husqvarna AB (publ)

The AGM of Husqvarna AB (publ) was held on April 29, 2025

The AGM was held physically at Jönköping Concert & Congress hall at Elmia in Jönköping and the shareholders had the option to attend the meeting via advance voting (postal voting)

Adoption of the profit and loss statements and balance sheets, dividend and discharge of liability

The profit and loss statements and the balance sheets were adopted. The Board of Directors' proposal for the disposition of profits was approved. The dividend was set at SEK 1.00 per share to be paid in two installments, firstly SEK 0.50 per share with Friday, May 2, 2025 as the first record day, and secondly SEK 0.50 per share with Friday, October 31, 2025 as the second record day. The estimated dates for payment of the dividends are Wednesday, May 7, 2025 and Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The Board of Directors and CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

Board of Directors, Auditors and remuneration to the Directors and the Auditors

The Nomination Committee's proposal that the Board of Directors shall comprise nine members to be elected by the AGM, was adopted. Ingrid Bonde, Pavel Hajman, Torbjörn Lööf, Katarina Martinson, Daniel Nodhäll and Christine Robins were re-elected. Claes Boustedt, Marlies Gebetsberger and Magnus Jarlegren was elected as new Board members for the period up until the next AGM, and Torbjörn Lööf was elected as new Chair of the Board.

The AGM approved the Nomination Committee's proposal regarding remuneration to the Board, of SEK 8,490,000 in total, whereof SEK 2,400,000 to the Chair of the Board and SEK 695,000 to Other Board Members elected by the AGM and not employed by the Company. Additionally, the Chair of the Audit Committee shall receive SEK 357,000 and the two members shall receive SEK 233,000 each. The Chair of the People & Sustainability Committee shall receive SEK 182,000 and the two members SEK 110,000 each.

The AGM approved the Nomination Committee's proposal to elect KPMG as auditor for the period up until the end of the next AGM. The Auditors' fee shall be paid on the basis of approved invoices.

Renewal of remuneration guidelines and Remuneration report

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal for renewal of remuneration guidelines for Group Management. The AGM also approved the Remuneration Report.

Long-term incentive program and equity swap arrangements to hedge obligations in accordance with approved incentive programs

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal for a performance based long-term incentive program for 2025, LTI 2025. The AGM resolved to authorize the Board to decide on one or more occasions, until the next AGM, to direct the company to enter into one or more equity swap arrangements where a third party in its own name acquires Husqvarna B-shares on terms consistent with market practice. The purpose is to secure the company's obligations under adopted incentive programs.

Authorization for new share issue

The AGM authorized the Board to approve the issue of not more than approximately 57.6 million

new B-shares against payment in kind, on one or more occasions during the period up to the next AGM. The price for the new shares shall be based on the market price of the Husqvarna B-share. The purpose of the authorization is to facilitate acquisitions for which payment will be made in own shares.

The above information was submitted for publication at 17:40 CET on April 29, 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication

+46 727 15 77 85

press@husqvarnagroup.com

Investors

Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 702 100 451

ir@husqvarnagroup.com

