DJ BROADPEAK SA: Broadpeak is releasing its Q1 2025 revenue

BROADPEAK SA BROADPEAK SA: Broadpeak is releasing its Q1 2025 revenue 29-Apr-2025 / 18:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Broadpeak is releasing its Q1 2025 revenue ? Revenue Increase of 10.6% to EUR7.9 million ? Acceleration of recurring revenue: +33% to EUR4.8 million ? Confirmation of outlook: ? 2025: growth in revenue and EBITDA in positive territory ? 2027: revenue >EUR50 million and EBITDA margin of around 15% Cesson-Sévigné (France), April 29, 2025 Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, is today releasing its revenue numberss for Q1 2025. As expected, the Group generated solid growth over the period, with revenue up by more than 10%. This was driven in particular by a rise in recurring revenue (Maintenance & SaaS) of more than 30%, exactly in line with the strategic roadmap. With this successful start to the year, the Group confidently confirms all targets for 2025 and objectives for 2027. Revenue in EURk Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change Maintenance & SaaS 3,612 4,813 +33% Licenses & Services 3,043 1,233 -59.5% Equipment 516 1,885 x 3.6 TOTAL 7,171 7,931 +10.6% EMEA 3,593 3,864 +7.5% Americas 3,145 2,484 -21.0% APAC 433 1,583 X 3.6

The Group's revenue to March 31, 2025 reached EUR7.9 million, up 10.6% on the same period in 2024. Excluding the currency effect of -EUR0,9m, growth reached +11.9% at constant exchange rates[1].

This excellent performance can be attributed to strong growth in Maintenance & SaaS revenue, which rose by 33.3% to EUR4.8 million (60.7% of total activity for the quarter).

This growth reflects a higher contribution of revenue from the installed base and an acceleration of growth in revenue from SaaS activity through the broadpeak.io® platform, which has been gaining momentum each month. These structural developments underpin the objective for 2027: a 50% contribution from recurring revenue to total activity.

In the Licences & Services business, the cyclical fall in revenue over the quarter (-59.5% to EUR1.2 million) stems from delays in converting into sales several projects that are at an advanced stage of discussion. This does not call into question the momentum in place and a catch-up is expected from the second quarter.

Meanwhile, equipment sales (servers, routers, etc.) increased by a factor of 3.6 to nearly EUR1.9 million, mainly reflecting the initial equipment phase on a large project signed in 2024 in Asia. Once this stage is complete, this customer will further strengthen the installed base and the contribution of maintenance revenue, in line with the trend for the product mix.

By region, nearly 50% of revenue was generated in EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), for which revenue rose by 7.5% to EUR3.8 million.

The fall in revenue in the Americas (-21% to EUR2.5 million) reflects a negative comparison base effect after growth of more than 83% in the first quarter of 2024. This quarterly change is not significant for this dynamic region in which the Group continues to benefit from strong demand, particularly from operators.

In APAC (Asia-Pacific), revenue increased by a factor of 3.6 to nearly EUR1.6 million, incorporating production start for the major contract that will bring in the aforementioned equipment revenue.

Solid outlook for the rest of the financial year, confirmation of sales momentum across the entire technology solutions portfolio

In April, at the latest NAB Show in Las Vegas, a global trade show for media, entertainment and technology players, the technology solutions presented by Broadpeak were very well received by the public, paving the way for new opportunities in all geographical areas.

The level of order intake in recent months offers good visibility going forward. This applies to all of the Group's technological solutions.

In response to the challenges of monetization and loyalty faced by market players (telecom operators, OTT platforms, new media), the new Click2® solution (new enhanced advertising and interactive ads) combined with the Dynamic Ad Insertion offering continues to generate strong demand.

Launched at the beginning of the year, the EdgepeakT solution, which strengthens the Advanced CDN offering, was also well received, in particular for its high performance and security, a key feature amid the growing threats of hacking and cyberattacks.

As regards our other established solutions, including Multicast ABR, several new projects are at an advanced stage of discussion, particularly in the Americas. In this geographical market, it should be noted that Broadpeak's exposure to changes in US trade policy is limited, as the Group operates locally, mainly in software and marginal equipment sales.

In Asia, Broadpeak has won a major contract with Media Prima Berhad, one of the main media and entertainment groups in Malaysia, confirming the Group's growing reach in APAC.

Outlook confirmed: profitable growth in FY 2025 - objectives reiterated for 2027

In light of these factors, Broadpeak remains confident in its ability to generate growth in 2025. This anticipated growth in activity will be accompanied by a further improvement in its results, and the Group confirms its target of a return to positive EBITDA.

The Group also confirms its objectives for 2027, which include revenue surpassing EUR50 million, of which 50% recurring revenue (SaaS and Maintenance), with an EBITDA margin of around 15%.

Upcoming events:

-- H1 2025 revenue: July 24, 2025, after market close

CONTACTS

BROADPEAK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION FINANCIAL/CORPORATE PRESS Investors@broadpeak.tv marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)2 22 74 03 50 +33 (1) 80 48 25 31 +33 (1) 56 88 11 14

Broadpeak, S.A., 3771 boulevard des Alliés,

35 510 Cesson-Sévigné, France

VAT number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063

with share capital of EUR250,833.72

Tel: +33 (0)2 22 74 03 50

www.broadpeak.tv

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current view and assumptions of Broadpeak management. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in expected results, profitability and events. Further, Broadpeak, its shareholders and respective affiliates, directors, officers, boards and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representation or warranty regarding, the statistical or forward-looking information contained in this press release that originates or is derived from third-party sources or industry publications. These statistical data and forward-looking statements are used in this press release for information purposes only. This press release may be written in French and English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version shall prevail.

About Broadpeak

Since its creation, Broadpeak has grown with a sole purpose in mind: to roll out software solutions worldwide streaming content that people love with a compelling quality of experience. These solutions target the world's leading players, including large TV and telecom operators, global broadcasting platforms (OTTs), and new media in the corporate, sports and entertainment segments. By the end of 2023, Broadpeak had 150 customers across 50 countries, representing 200 million spectators worldwide. These include leading players such as Bouygues Telecom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, HBO, Mola TV, StarHub TV+, Megacable, among others. Broadpeak has more than 300 employees in 23 countries. The company is mainly based in France (head office in Cesson Sévigné near Rennes) but is also present in the United States (Denver), Canada (Ottawa), Brazil (Sao Paulo), Singapore and Dubai. Broadpeak generates approximately 90% of its revenue internationally.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] The average exchange rate observed on sales in FY 2024

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 25 04-29 CP BPK CA T1 Vdef EN 02

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BROADPEAK SA 15 rue Claude Chappe 35510 CESSON SEVIGNE France Phone: 02 22 74 03 50 Internet: https://broadpeak.tv/ ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 Euronext Ticker: ALBPK AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2127044 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2127044 29-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2127044&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2025 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)