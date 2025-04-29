Gentoo Media Inc: Gentoo Media - Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders 27 May 2025

Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Gentoo Media Inc
WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GI11
Frankfurt
29.04.25
08:02 Uhr
1,514 Euro
-0,002
-0,13 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
29.04.2025 19:18 Uhr
Gentoo Media - Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders 27 May 2025

Finanznachrichten News

ST JULIANS, Malta, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Gentoo Media Inc. will take place at KG10, Kungsgatan 8, 111 43 Stockholm, Sweden, on Tuesday 27 May 2025 at 11:00 local time. Please see the attached invitation and Notice.

Documents related to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders including the attendance and proxy forms and the proposal from the nomination committee are available on gentoomedia.com/shareholder-meetings. The Notice of the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders will be sent to all shareholders registered in the Euronext Securities Oslo registry (VPS) as of 29 April 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Harstad, Chairman of the Board, mikael.harstad@g2m.com, +46 737674852
Tore Formo, Company Secretary, tore.formo@g2m.com, +47 91668678


About Gentoo Media
Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. Through its subsidiary Titan Inc. the company also sells SEO and content services to online businesses. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gentoo-media-inc/r/gentoo-media---notice-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-27-may-2025,c4143058

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15972/4143058/3420137.pdf

Gentoo_Media_Notice_27_May_2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gentoo-media---notice-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-27-may-2025-302441624.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
