Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 29-Apr-2025 / 18:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 29 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 29 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 194,884 Highest price paid per share: 113.80p Lowest price paid per share: 111.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.9299p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,587,114 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,587,114) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 112.9299p 194,884

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 706 112.20 08:48:40 00334256311TRLO1 XLON 700 112.80 09:11:50 00334271728TRLO1 XLON 10 112.80 09:11:50 00334271729TRLO1 XLON 726 112.60 09:11:53 00334271770TRLO1 XLON 1030 112.60 09:11:53 00334271766TRLO1 XLON 2970 112.60 09:11:53 00334271767TRLO1 XLON 3600 112.60 09:11:53 00334271768TRLO1 XLON 140 112.80 09:11:55 00334271779TRLO1 XLON 460 113.80 10:17:28 00334318940TRLO1 XLON 472 113.80 10:17:28 00334318941TRLO1 XLON 62 113.80 10:17:28 00334318942TRLO1 XLON 337 113.80 10:17:28 00334318943TRLO1 XLON 93 113.80 10:17:28 00334318944TRLO1 XLON 682 113.60 10:17:28 00334318954TRLO1 XLON 690 113.40 10:17:28 00334318955TRLO1 XLON 707 113.00 10:25:34 00334325158TRLO1 XLON 1471 113.60 10:47:09 00334339859TRLO1 XLON 718 113.40 10:48:09 00334340942TRLO1 XLON 398 113.40 11:34:35 00334348099TRLO1 XLON 330 113.40 11:34:35 00334348100TRLO1 XLON 868 113.40 11:34:35 00334348101TRLO1 XLON 715 113.40 11:42:56 00334348532TRLO1 XLON 50000 113.40 11:53:10 00334348984TRLO1 XLON 69 113.00 12:02:41 00334349323TRLO1 XLON 661 113.00 12:02:42 00334349324TRLO1 XLON 152 113.00 12:03:11 00334349339TRLO1 XLON 190 113.00 12:03:22 00334349354TRLO1 XLON 600 112.80 12:28:18 00334349876TRLO1 XLON 123 112.80 12:28:18 00334349877TRLO1 XLON 688 113.00 13:30:52 00334352259TRLO1 XLON 73 113.00 13:31:06 00334352273TRLO1 XLON 146 113.00 13:31:06 00334352274TRLO1 XLON 294 113.00 13:31:06 00334352275TRLO1 XLON 258 113.00 13:31:06 00334352276TRLO1 XLON 50000 113.00 13:39:26 00334352491TRLO1 XLON 718 113.00 13:40:37 00334352532TRLO1 XLON 695 112.80 14:02:35 00334353211TRLO1 XLON 310 112.60 14:03:54 00334353316TRLO1 XLON 41 112.60 14:03:54 00334353317TRLO1 XLON 400 112.60 14:03:54 00334353318TRLO1 XLON 328 112.60 14:04:22 00334353406TRLO1 XLON 772 112.60 14:04:22 00334353404TRLO1 XLON 1636 112.60 14:04:22 00334353405TRLO1 XLON 225 112.60 14:15:53 00334354177TRLO1 XLON 679 112.80 14:26:06 00334354546TRLO1 XLON 275 112.80 14:37:58 00334355053TRLO1 XLON 455 112.80 14:37:58 00334355054TRLO1 XLON 684 112.60 14:47:12 00334355545TRLO1 XLON 1367 112.60 14:47:12 00334355549TRLO1 XLON 820 112.80 14:47:12 00334355546TRLO1 XLON 334 112.80 14:47:12 00334355547TRLO1 XLON 684 112.60 14:47:12 00334355548TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.60 14:47:12 00334355550TRLO1 XLON 484 112.60 14:47:12 00334355551TRLO1 XLON 1696 112.60 14:47:13 00334355552TRLO1 XLON 308 112.80 14:47:13 00334355553TRLO1 XLON 820 112.80 14:47:13 00334355554TRLO1 XLON 312 113.00 14:56:21 00334356190TRLO1 XLON 985 112.60 14:56:55 00334356223TRLO1 XLON 728 112.60 15:00:01 00334356459TRLO1 XLON 636 112.60 15:00:01 00334356460TRLO1 XLON 199 112.60 15:00:01 00334356461TRLO1 XLON 900 112.60 15:00:01 00334356462TRLO1 XLON 1837 112.60 15:00:01 00334356463TRLO1 XLON 600 112.60 15:00:01 00334356464TRLO1 XLON 663 112.60 15:00:01 00334356465TRLO1 XLON 1527 112.60 15:00:01 00334356466TRLO1 XLON 2190 112.60 15:00:01 00334356467TRLO1 XLON 1810 112.60 15:00:01 00334356468TRLO1 XLON 2190 112.60 15:00:01 00334356469TRLO1 XLON

3600 112.60 15:00:01 00334356470TRLO1 XLON 716 112.60 15:00:01 00334356471TRLO1 XLON 400 112.60 15:00:01 00334356472TRLO1 XLON 724 112.60 15:00:02 00334356492TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.60 15:00:02 00334356490TRLO1 XLON 381 112.60 15:00:02 00334356491TRLO1 XLON 741 112.60 15:00:02 00334356493TRLO1 XLON 1000 112.60 15:00:02 00334356494TRLO1 XLON 3000 112.60 15:00:02 00334356495TRLO1 XLON 3366 112.60 15:00:02 00334356496TRLO1 XLON 266 112.60 15:00:04 00334356506TRLO1 XLON 634 112.60 15:00:04 00334356507TRLO1 XLON 477 112.60 15:00:04 00334356509TRLO1 XLON 266 112.60 15:00:04 00334356510TRLO1 XLON 1902 112.60 15:00:04 00334356508TRLO1 XLON 313 112.40 15:01:01 00334356596TRLO1 XLON 277 112.40 15:01:01 00334356597TRLO1 XLON 739 112.00 15:01:08 00334356600TRLO1 XLON 519 112.60 15:06:35 00334356934TRLO1 XLON 911 112.80 15:11:25 00334357292TRLO1 XLON 291 112.80 15:11:25 00334357293TRLO1 XLON 296 112.80 15:11:25 00334357294TRLO1 XLON 180 112.80 15:11:25 00334357295TRLO1 XLON 703 112.40 15:11:25 00334357296TRLO1 XLON 911 112.60 15:11:25 00334357297TRLO1 XLON 651 112.60 15:11:25 00334357298TRLO1 XLON 468 112.60 15:11:25 00334357299TRLO1 XLON 690 112.40 15:11:25 00334357300TRLO1 XLON 417 112.40 15:11:33 00334357308TRLO1 XLON 320 112.40 15:11:33 00334357309TRLO1 XLON 331 112.40 15:11:33 00334357310TRLO1 XLON 911 112.40 15:11:33 00334357311TRLO1 XLON 462 112.40 15:11:33 00334357312TRLO1 XLON 960 112.40 15:21:26 00334358249TRLO1 XLON 335 112.40 15:21:26 00334358250TRLO1 XLON 321 112.40 15:21:26 00334358251TRLO1 XLON 123 112.40 15:21:26 00334358252TRLO1 XLON 600 112.20 15:21:26 00334358253TRLO1 XLON 122 112.20 15:21:26 00334358254TRLO1 XLON 230 112.00 15:27:46 00334358610TRLO1 XLON 492 112.00 15:27:46 00334358611TRLO1 XLON 771 112.00 15:27:46 00334358612TRLO1 XLON 637 112.00 15:27:46 00334358613TRLO1 XLON 910 112.00 15:27:47 00334358614TRLO1 XLON 1212 112.00 15:28:41 00334358646TRLO1 XLON 432 112.00 15:28:41 00334358647TRLO1 XLON 736 111.80 15:28:41 00334358648TRLO1 XLON 699 111.60 15:45:33 00334359507TRLO1 XLON 15 111.80 15:50:45 00334359913TRLO1 XLON 547 112.60 16:00:38 00334360605TRLO1 XLON 1432 113.00 16:18:56 00334362178TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

