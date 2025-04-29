Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting

Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a global leader in marketing technology that empowers businesses to maximize their digital marketing potential through its innovative AI-powered platform ("Marketing Cloud"), today announced that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on April 29, 2025 (the "Meeting"), each of the five director nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 24, 2025 was elected as a director of the Company. The directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The details of the results of the vote for the election of directors is set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Omri Brill 41,001,645 99.58% 171,815 0.42% Roy Nevo 41,001,645 99.58% 171,815 0.42% Sukvinder (Sokhie) Puar 41,001,645 99.58% 171,815 0.42% Ronnie Jaegermann 41,001,645 99.58% 171,815 0.42% Nancy Goertzen 41,001,645 99.58% 171,815 0.42%

The other items of business at the Meeting were to (i) appoint Ziv Haft, Certified Public Accountants (Isr.), BDO Member Firm as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Company's board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors; (ii) approve the amended and restated stock option plan; and (iii) receive approval by disinterested shareholders to amend the expiry date of 4,960,748 stock options granted to certain insiders (the "Amendment") of the Company. At the Meeting, the Amendment was passed by disinterested shareholders and all other items of business were passed by shareholders of the Company.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Nick Campbell, CFA Martijn van den Bemd Investor Relations Chief Partnerships Officer Telephone: 905-630-0148 Telephone: 647-497-5337 Email: nickc@adcore.com Email: martijn@adcore.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/adcore-announces-voting-results-from-annual-and-special-sharehol-1021298