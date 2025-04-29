Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAL1 | ISIN: CA00654B1040 | Ticker-Symbol: ADQ
Frankfurt
29.04.25
08:02 Uhr
0,165 Euro
+0,003
+1,85 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADCORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADCORE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1520,20220:21
ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2025 20:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2025 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a global leader in marketing technology that empowers businesses to maximize their digital marketing potential through its innovative AI-powered platform ("Marketing Cloud"), today announced that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on April 29, 2025 (the "Meeting"), each of the five director nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 24, 2025 was elected as a director of the Company. The directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The details of the results of the vote for the election of directors is set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Against

% of Votes Against

Omri Brill

41,001,645

99.58%

171,815

0.42%

Roy Nevo

41,001,645

99.58%

171,815

0.42%

Sukvinder (Sokhie) Puar

41,001,645

99.58%

171,815

0.42%

Ronnie Jaegermann

41,001,645

99.58%

171,815

0.42%

Nancy Goertzen

41,001,645

99.58%

171,815

0.42%

The other items of business at the Meeting were to (i) appoint Ziv Haft, Certified Public Accountants (Isr.), BDO Member Firm as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Company's board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors; (ii) approve the amended and restated stock option plan; and (iii) receive approval by disinterested shareholders to amend the expiry date of 4,960,748 stock options granted to certain insiders (the "Amendment") of the Company. At the Meeting, the Amendment was passed by disinterested shareholders and all other items of business were passed by shareholders of the Company.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.
https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Nick Campbell, CFA

Martijn van den Bemd

Investor Relations

Chief Partnerships Officer

Telephone: 905-630-0148

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email: nickc@adcore.com

Email: martijn@adcore.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/adcore-announces-voting-results-from-annual-and-special-sharehol-1021298

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.