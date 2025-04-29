WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study, published in Nature Communications, revealed that sleep not only helps consolidate existing memories but also prepares the brain to learn new information.Researchers at the University of Toyama, led by Distinguished Professor Kaoru Inokuchi, tracked brain activity in mice and discovered a new type of neuron dubbed 'engram-to-be cells.' These cells become increasingly synchronized during sleep after a learning experience, priming the brain to absorb future knowledge.Using advanced calcium imaging techniques, the team monitored individual neurons before, during, and after learning. They found that while already known 'engram cells' reactivated during sleep to strengthen previous memories, a separate group of neurons was being prepared to encode new ones. This dual activity suggests that sleep plays a crucial role not just in memory retention, but also in getting the brain ready to learn again.'Engram-to-be cells exhibited increased coactivity with existing engram cells during sleep, suggesting that this interaction helps shape new memory networks,' explained Professor Inokuchi.To better understand this process, the researchers created a computer model simulating activity in the hippocampus, a key brain region for memory. The model showed that two mechanisms during sleep, synaptic depression and scaling, are essential for the formation of engram-to-be cells. When these mechanisms were blocked in the simulation, the brain's ability to prepare for new learning was significantly reduced.Interestingly, the study also found that existing memory cells and future-learning cells became more connected during sleep, hinting at a possible transfer or coordination between networks related to past and future memories.These findings suggest that the quality of sleep between learning sessions may influence not only how well we remember what we've learned, but also how effectively we can learn new information moving forward.'We want people to understand that sleep is not just about rest-it plays a crucial role in how the brain processes information,' Professor Inokuchi concluded, 'With that in mind, we hope everyone will begin to value sleep more and use it as a way to improve their overall quality of life.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX