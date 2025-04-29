WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers at the University of Mississippi have found that cinnamaldehyde, the main compound that gives cinnamon its flavor and smell, can activate certain receptors in the body that might speed up how some medications are broken down, potentially reducing the effectiveness of those drugs.While cinnamon is often praised for its possible health benefits, such as lowering blood sugar, reducing inflammation, supporting heart health, and even helping memory, the study suggested that taking large amounts might lead to problems when combined with some medications.'Health concerns could arise if excessive amounts of supplements are consumed without the knowledge of health care provider or prescriber of the medications,' said Shabana Khan, a principal scientist involved in the study.'Overconsumption of supplements could lead to a rapid clearance of the prescription medicine from the body, and that could result in making the medicine less effective.'The researchers emphasized that using small amounts of cinnamon in food or drinks is generally safe. However, high doses, especially from certain types of cinnamon like Cassia cinnamon, could be more concerning.Notably, cassia cinnamon, which comes from southern China and is cheaper than other types, contains coumarin, a natural compound that acts as a blood thinner. This could increase the risk of interactions with medications, particularly blood thinners.'True cinnamon from Sri Lanka carries a lower risk due to its reduced coumarin content,' the study's co-author Amar Chittiboyina, associate director of the National Center for Natural Products Research, noted.Cinnamon oil, often used in flavorings and personal care products, was found to pose very little risk when it comes to drug interactions. Still, the scientists stressed the need for more research to fully understand how different forms of cinnamon might affect how the body processes certain medicines.Billy Gurley, a principal scientist involved in the study, noted that while moderate use is likely safe, people should be cautious about high cinnamon intake, especially if they are taking medication.'People who suffer from chronic diseases - like hypertension, diabetes, cancer, arthritis, asthma, obesity, HIV, AIDS or depression - should be cautious when using cinnamon or any other supplements,' Khan advised.'Our best advice is to talk to a health care provider before using any supplements along with the prescription medicine. By definition, supplements are not meant to treat, cure or mitigate any disease.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX