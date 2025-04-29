BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc recovered against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.The franc recovered to 0.8217 against the greenback, 1.1026 against the pound and 0.9376 against the euro, off its early lows of 0.8264, 1.1075 and 0.9407, respectively. The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 0.805 against the greenback, 1.065 against the pound and 0.92 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX