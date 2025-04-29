TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $209.54 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $236.62 million, or $2.20 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $844.57 million from $794.11 million last year.First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $209.54 Mln. vs. $236.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.95 vs. $2.20 last year. -Revenue: $844.57 Mln vs. $794.11 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $12.50 - $17.50 Full year revenue guidance: $4.5 - $5.5 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX