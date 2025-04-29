BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NISN) announced earnings for full year that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $5.79 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $17.58 million, or $4.46 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 12.0% to $340.22 million from $386.67 million last year.Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $5.79 Mln. vs. $17.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.43 vs. $4.46 last year. -Revenue: $340.22 Mln vs. $386.67 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX