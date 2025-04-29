Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Announces Settlement with Hesham M. Gad, Litigation Dismissed

Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT) ("Paragon") today announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Hesham M. Gad with respect to the ongoing litigation and other related matters. Pursuant to the agreement, Mr. Gad has agreed to dismiss his claims against directors Samuel S. Weiser, Jack H. Jacobs, H. Timothy Eriksen, David Lontini, and Howard Brownstein, and Paragon has concurrently agreed to dismiss its counterclaims against Mr. Gad.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities, including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. For additional information please visit: www.pgntgroup.com.

