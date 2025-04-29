WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Tuesday reported first-quarter net loss of $115 million or $0.54 per share, compared to loss of $158 million or $0.73 per share last year.The company's revenue for the period rose to $2.794 billion from $2.742 billion last year.Tom Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment, Inc., commented, 'During the first quarter of 2025, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA grew 4% over prior year driven by significant gains in our Digital segment which delivered a new Q1 record, growth in our regional segment with strong contributions from recently opened properties and a solid quarter in Las Vegas against a tough Super Bowl compare last year.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX